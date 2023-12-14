Thuli Kamb's lobola day wasn't just a personal celebration; it was a viral phenomenon that brought the beauty of Congolese tradition to the world through TikTok

Her video, now a sensation, captures the excitement of the ceremony, from the early morning preparations to the vibrant celebration

Netizens were captivated by the video's energy and showered Thuli with compliments on her elegance

TikTokker Thuli Kamb's lobola day wasn't just a celebration of love and union; it was a vibrant tapestry of Congolese tradition, shared online with the world through the magic of TikTok.

Her video, now a viral sensation, takes viewers on a breathtaking journey through the special day, showcasing the beauty of custom, the joy of family, and Thuli's radiant smile that has captivated hearts online.

Video captures the beauty of African tradition

The video shows glimpses of the early morning preparations as her husband's uncles arrive to formally ask for her hand in marriage. The excitement crackles in the air as Thuli gets dressed in a stunning, vibrantly printed traditional dress, her face radiant with anticipation.

The video then shifts to the celebratory part of the ceremony, where the bridal party, groom, groomsmen, and loved ones dance the night away, their faces beaming with happiness. Thuli shines amidst the joyous celebration, her smile as bright as the lights that illuminate the room.

Mzansi left in awe

Netizens were captivated by Thuli's beauty and the vibrant energy of the celebration.

The video's comment section overflowed with love-filled messages, praising her elegance and the cultural richness of the ceremony. Many admired the couple's love and wished them a lifetime of happiness.

Mpume Katanku commented:

"Congrats sweetie, I also married get ready to cook fufu and pondu till your hands fall off ."

azabepgbgfg said:

Wakhetha kahle ubhuti! you’re stunning."

PR wrote:

"Ngiy'kubongela sisi ❤️."

℘ commented:

"Intombi enhle igawula emazweni congratulations ."

AdorableMrs replied:

"Did you have the beetroot ? Just joking, God bless your union. You looked so fly."

Thandeka Sibiya N said:

"Congratulations dear I’m a Congolese wife too been married for 13 years usazobaHappy mommy ."

Masmile49 replied:

"Congratulations girl ❤️❤️❤️ you are beautiful ."

