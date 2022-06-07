A video of a granny cutting a youngster’s fun time short has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

In the clip, the woman is seen walking into the lounge to switch off the TV after a youngster was heard singing along to a music video

She is seen making gestures indicating that this is her house to which the defeated lad groans in defeat

South African social media users were left in stitches after watching footage of a no-nonsense gogo.

The video was shared on Facebook by TeenCoach Nomveliso Mbanga -Teenagers' Expert and shows the old lady walking into the lounge to switch off the TV after a youngster was heard jiving to a music video in the background.

Social media users were amused by a gogo's fiery attitude.

When the lad inquires about her switching off the TV, the old lady indicates that this is her house and she calls the shots. The funny post was captioned:

“Cima Gogo. These kids don't listen.”

Whether it was the noise or she simply disliked the song, one can't help but chuckle at her fiery attitude. Many netizens found the spicy granny amusing and shared hilarious comments on the post:

Phumelele Moloi remarked:

“This was my grandmother, difference is she didn't know how to switch anything off.”

Thuli Maka Khanya Tshabalala responded:

“My granny uso akadlal.”

Nontokozo Sabela said:

“My mom does this.”

Nokuthula Urlanda Ngozo commented:

“My grandMother Yooo la Kwami asina contract mina nawe Yooo Haaiyi.”

Sehlephi Hlehle Kuhlase reacted:

“It's my house.”

Dineo Leepile wrote:

"She can't deal with the noise every day."

