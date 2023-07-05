A young man was moved to tears after his parents took him out to reveal a surprise to him

His folks gladly shared with him the news that another baby is on the way

Hearing the report, the young man cried and netizens joked that he was mourning the loss of privileges

A young boy was told that he will be a brother on a date out with his parents. Image: @melodatsa

Source: TikTok

A couple's firstborn son cried after finding out he's going to be a big brother, and the nation is convinced his tears may not be tears of joy!

The young man, taken out on a fancy lunch, was unaware he would be told that his mother was pregnant that day.

Parents inform child he will be sibling to another baby

His mother, @melodatsa, posted the video.

The post was captioned:

"We wanted him to find out in a nice way. Finally, he's a big brother."

It was a fantastic way for the young man to find out that there would be another family member.

The family had a fabulous lunch, and as the young man was enjoying his mobile games, a plate decorated with petals was presented to him.

The plate informed him that they are expecting a baby with the words:

"We are pregnant!"

Understandably, this moved the soon-to-be big bro to shed tears.

Watch the beautiful announcement here:

Netizens are convinced boy is not happy

Social media celebrated with the stunning couple; some even joked that his tears had a different cause.

Thick madam wondered if he was not sad. She jokingly said:

"Just asking myself if those tears are for joy or if he's sad because he's now gonna share with some little stranger."

Yellow Mellow said that the little champ is mourning the reduction of his inheritance.

"He's crying cos now ifa lakhe is gonna be 50%."

User7094877342379 said that her daughter did not take the news of her pregnancy well and is still not accepting it.

"Lucky you. My daughter is on strike lapho, athi yena she's the only baby and there's no other baby except her."

Caramel Doll@000 congratulated the parents on how they disclosed the pregnancy news to their son.

"I like how you've disclosed to baby boy your pregnancy. I must say, you guys are a beautiful couple."

@Mboky believed that the young man was going to be a diligent sibling.

"Him crying just melts my heart. He's going to be a good big brother."

