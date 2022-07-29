A Danville Park Girls’ High School student turned heads when she rocked up to her matric dance in a trolley

Shaè Geary did not feel the need to arrive in a fancy sports car or boujee limousine, she went eco-friendly

Borrowing the trolley from a local Pick n Pay, Shaè explained that all the payment they wanted was a picture

It is that time of the year again when the matrics of Mzansi wow with their stunning outfits and outrageous entrances. One Danville Park Girls’ High School student recently caused a stir when she arrived in a trolley.

Unique and iconic is what Durban North resident, Shaè Geary’s arrival to her matric dance delivered. Image: Facebook / Shaè Geary

Source: Facebook

The norm is to arrive at your matric dance in a fancy sports car or a boujee limousine, but not this babe. She wanted to make a statement and did just that.

Northglen News reported that Shaè Geary dressed up a Pick n Pay trolley with gold glitter sparkles and fairy lights for her arrival at Coastlands Hotel Umhlanga for her matric dance.

Shaè explained that she got permission to use the trolley and that it was not stolen. Making an eco-friendly statement, the young beaut did not feel she needed something flashy to turn heads.

“It is eco-friendly, you don’t need petrol and it was quite comfortable. We actually borrowed the trolley from Pick n Pay Hyper and they agreed on one condition, that we send them photos from the night.”

She looked absolutely stunning, and surprisingly, so did the trolley!

