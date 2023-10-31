David Kau has expressed dissatisfaction regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to declare a public holiday on 15 December to celebrate the Springboks' Rugby World Cup win in France

Many South Africans had eagerly anticipated the holiday after the team's victory over New Zealand's All Blacks

David Kau's tweet received mixed reactions from social media users, with some finding it humorous and others expressing a desire for the holiday

Top South African comedian David Kau has headed to social media to respond to President Cyril Ramaphosa's holiday. The President declared 15 December a public holiday to celebrate the Springboks' win.

David Kau shared a hilarious response to Cyril Ramaphosa's holiday announcement. Image: @davidkau and Morapedi Mashashe/Daily Sun/Gallo Images via Getty Images

David Kau responds to Ramaphosa's holiday

President Ramaphosa had the nation jubilating when he announced that there would be a public holiday if the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup in Paris, France. The Bokke lifted the cup after winning a nailbiting match against the All Blacks of New Zealand.

Many started asking about the public holiday soon after South Africa won the World Cup. The President declared that Friday 15 December is a public holiday celebrating the Springboks.

Comedian David Kau was among the many South Africans who took to social media to respond to the President's announcement. The star seemed not happy with the holiday. He tweeted:

"Holiday ya Masepa - ‍♂️"

Mzansi reacts to David Kau's post

Social media users found David Kau's response to President Ramaphosa's announcement hilarious. His timeline was filled with mixed reactions from fans.

@UrbanStreetZA said:

"Hahaha "

@Deartroublegal commented:

"Cup cake played us"

@ndowenimulaudzi added:

"We want it."

@chgzsa noted:

"Family meeting ka 8 maybe he'll address that then"

