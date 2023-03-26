Uncle Waffles gave her followers the news they have been waiting for all year and they can't keep calm

The star who has been on a winning streak and performing at local and international gigs just announced that she will be dropping new music next week

Uncle Waffles also posted the tracklist and cover art for her second body of work titled Asylum on her social media pages

Uncle Waffles recently found herself topping Twitter trends following her social media post. The popular hitmaker announced that she has a new project dropping on 31 March.

Uncle Waffles has been on a winning streak since her arrival on the music scene. The star has been booked and busy with back-to-back local and international gigs.

Uncle Waffles announces new music dropping on 31 March

The star who recently made headlines after announcing that she will be performing at the Coachella Festival has shared the news everyone has been waiting for. She said that she is releasing another project a year after her debut body of work that unlocked a part of her that she never knew existed. She wrote:

"1 year ago, I released my debut project, unlocking a part of me I never knew existed, vulnerability I never knew I could feel. A year later, I’m doing it again, Welcome to the Asylum. Out Friday , 31st of March."

Uncle Waffles' fans react to news of her upcoming project titled Asylum

Social media users have been waiting for new music from the star. Many took to her timeline following the announcement to share that they can't wait for the new music to drop.

@Mulberry_ZA said:

"I love it when uncle waffles drops new music, I’m looking forward to it."

@tsholoparkies commented:

"Uncle Waffles is honestly one of the best to ever do it that cover art is absolutely stunning. I cannot wait for the project!"

@sibugx added:

"Uncle Waffles spits fire yet again. So excited to listen to this on Friday‍"

