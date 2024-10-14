Zandie Khumalo Names Her Favourite Mzansi Celebrities, From Natasha Thahane to Ntando Duma
- Zandie Khumalo recently spoke about some of her favourite South African celebrities
- The controversial singer named Natasha Thahane and Ntando Duma as some of her faves, saying they weren't moved by the glitz and glam
- Her post garnered support from followers, and the ladies in question also showed love to Zandie
Zandie Khumalo got real about who her favourite local celebrities were, and fans couldn't agree more.
Who are Zandie Khumalo's favourite celebrities?
Taking a break from sparking outrage online, Zandie Khumalo-Gumede recently shared a light-hearted post about her favourite local celebrities.
The singer, who is also related to Kelly Khumalo, named Natasha Thahane, Ntando Duma and Babes Wodumo as her three favourite socialites who have always kept it real among the fakes:
"When it comes to this one and @dumantando, I will kill a bull. The most realistic people I know in this industry and, of course, my all-time fave @babes_wodumo, my blood."
Surprisingly, Zandie didn't name her superstar sister, Kelly, who she also noted in the post as being a "serious" celebrity:
Mzansi reacts to Zandie Khumalo's post
Netizens couldn't agree more with what Zandie said and showed love to Natasha, Ntando and Babes, who also gushed at the singer's post:
South African actress, Natasha Thahane, said:
"Sisi! N'cela wazi ukuthi yho ngiyak'thanda. God bless your heart."
Mzansi media personality, Ntando Duma, said:
"Hawu, Sis Zandi. This was so unexpected, Nkosi yam. Ngiyabonga and ngiyak’thanda nami."
boikhutso_motsugi was surprised:
"I thought you were calling her out. Nhliziyo yam cishe yama."
thuliepeace48 said:
"@natasha_thahane @dumantando @babes_wodumo, my all-time favourites."
zamah.lizzy agreed with Zandie:
"I fully agree. Laba obashilo are very real."
snowie_sithole posted:
"I absolutely love @natasha_thahane, angazi maarn, there's something so real about her."
