Ifani is not one to shy away from speaking his mind and recently used his platform to express admiration for Sjava after previously hating his music

The Ewe hitmaker revealed that Sjava inspires him, also calling him a king and saying he is above super Saiyan level

Ifani also compared the Ngempela rapper to Brenda Fassie and Stimela because of his star power

Ifani says he used to hate hearing Sjava's voice but now finds hope in his music.

Source: Instagram

Ifani recently came out to say that he used to hate hearing Sjava's music when he was broke. The rapper compared Sjava's level of superstardom to that of Brenda Fassie and Stimela, saying that he's a king in his eyes.

Ifani reveals his past hate for Sjava's music

In a tweet, Ifani praised Sjava's successful career, saying he has surpassed super Saiyan level.

The Shake rapper responded to a tweet Sjava posted announcing his upcoming show in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, which Ifani found to be inspirational and a source of hope for him.

"I don’t know what level this is, but it’s above Super Saiyan. It’s Brenda Fassie-ish, Stimela-ish. The majors are doing major now."

Ifani went on to say that when he was broke and jobless, he used to hate hearing Sjava's voice. For many people, Sjava's music has always served as a source of hope and inspiration.

In this context, Ifani may have hated Sjava's songs because he either couldn't relate to the music or because he compared his career to that of the Umama rapper.

"I used to hate hearing your voice when I was dead broke. Now it gives me hope."

Ifani is working on an album

Ifani is currently working to make his way back into the music industry with a new album. The rapper recently released two new songs, Lidlozi and Intro (3rd Quadrant) ahead of his upcoming album and fans were ready to welcome him back.

threefaces_tfs said:

"Really need to be on #Lidlozi Movie (Video), Grootman, for the Xhosa Culture."

kzuu_ghettohustla commented:

"Lilo lilo Mzito, uZizo yi potykos!"

luphiwemagwala responded:

"At what time klk briii!"

loyisogsitoyi added:

"Hay, Haymaaaani."

loyisogsitoyi said:

"Maaaadoda. Maaaadoda. Ningayeki. Lilo nangoku iDlozi."

uphiwemagwala posted:

"More Track's Klk These Ones Are Already On Fire!"

In a tweet to A-Reece, Ifani shot his shot about his hopes to one day work with the rapper and fans cheered him on.

VuyoVuko said:

"One day!"

LaBaseFacade responded:

"I would love that brooooo!"

tshinwa_f commented:

"I want it."

BuyaniMchunu posted:

"It's going to happen, bro, don't rush it my advice."

kola_xolani added:

"Make it happen!"

Ifani makes amends with rivals

Briefly News revealed that Ifani took the time out to honour AKA with a short verse. The rappers had a long-standing feud, often going back and forth with songs and dissing each other in interviews.

The publication also shared Ifani's hopes to one day bury the hatchet with Cassper Nyovest and the reasons behind it.

