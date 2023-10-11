MacG got the opportunity to hang out with American radio presenter Charlamagne tha God

The award-winning podcaster claimed to have welcomed him as part of his group of supporters, called Chillers

Netizens were awed at how MacG has grown as a brand and the international waves he is making

MacG continues to expand his Chiller's network. The newest member is American radio presenter Charlemagne Tha God.

MacG claims to have welcomed Charlamagne tha God to his Chillers after their interaction recently. Image: @macgunleashed

MacG rubs shoulders with Charlamagne tha God

Taking to Instagram, he shared two pictures of them hanging out, and they look like they engaged in a very serious and in-depth conversation.

"Guess who just became a Chiller."

SA lauds MacG for his efforts to grow Podcast And Chill

Charlamagne tha God is just one of the very few celebs to show support for the successful podcast.

In another post, MacG shared that he also met Brilliant Idiots.

Netizens were awed at how MacG has grown as a brand and the international waves he is making.

robibabe said:

"I love this. Charlemagne must come back to SA, bring Envy and Andrew with.. it's gonna be LIT."

justkiingza said:

"Wish u should have been hitting Joe Budden but this I still great."

siyamillionair added:

"Okay now you flexing too much, come back..that’s my favourite right there."

artman_forevamusik lauded:

"Ja, no! You can't lie to us anymore bruh! You're a big deal."

coachjoycem joked:

"You know it's serious when Mac is wearing shoes."

Charlamagne advises MacG following Ari Lennox saga

After MacG faced backlash for his personal questions to Ari Lennox, Charlamagne weighed in on the matter and said he would not judge MacG.

He said that experience was a teachable moment for him.

“You know I love watching young media personalities attempt to figure it out, and one thing I won't do is judge MacG because I — at one point — was a MacG. I was one of those young boys like that, so I would rather counsel the man instead of cancel him. This is a teachable moment for young media personalities.”

MacG to Ari Lennox backlash

In a previous report from Briefly News, MacG was unapologetic about how things unfolded following his interview with Ari Lennox. He said he had no idea who the singer was until he watched her Tiny Desk performance, where she sang about sex.

MacG said he saw the greenlight to ask her those questions, but his co-host Sol said MacG could have phrased the question differently.

