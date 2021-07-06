Charlamagne Tha God age, parents, wife, net worth, books, controversy

What is Charlamagne Tha God famous for? The American radio presenter got nationwide fame from being an assistant in the Wendy Williams' TV show and co-hosting The Breakfast Club radio show with Angela Yee and DJ Envy. The show centres on hip-hop music, which is dear to the Black community because it is part of their culture. Charlamagne Tha God also hosts television programs, acts and writes books.

Charlamagne Tha God leading the discussion about ABC's Black-ish series. Photo: @Heidi Gutman

Source: Getty Images

Growing up in a crime-dominated neighbourhood influenced the celebrity's decisions growing up, for he was arrested several times in his childhood and teenage years. Some of the crimes committed include possession of drugs with an intent to distribute and not stopping a drive-by shooting, yet he was in the car's backseat. After spending a month in jail, Charlamagne Tha God decided to change his life.

Charlamagne Tha God profile summary

Charlamagne Tha God biography

What is Charlamagne Tha God's real name? His birth name is Lenard Larry McKelvey. The radio host was born in Charleston, South Carolina, USA, on 29th June 1978. Therefore, Charlamagne Tha God's age is 43 years old. He calls himself Architect of Aggravation, Rolling Stone and Hip-Hop's Howard Stern.

Lenard and his wife attending the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation Inaugural dinner in Washington, DC. Photo: @Tasos Katopodis

Source: Getty Images

Charlamagne Tha God's family

Who is Charlamagne Tha God's father? The celebrity's parents are Larry Thomas McKelvey (father) and Julie Ford McKelvey (mother). The radio host is a Muslim, while his dad is a Jehova's Witness. They are a close knit family who resides in the United States.

Who is Charlamagne Tha God's wife?

Jessica Gadsden and Lenard Larry McKelvey were high school sweethearts and homies. However, they tied knots in 2014 after their 7-year-old daughter questioned why they had different surnames. Charlamagne Tha God's wife is a fitness coach and personal trainer. The couple welcomed their third daughter in September 2018.

Charlamagne Tha God's career

The radio presenter attended a night school after completing his jail term and later did a radio broadcasting internship. Why does Charlemagne call himself "the God"? He had a drug-selling friend called Charles. Lenard also learned about King Charlamagne of Europe in the night school, and Islam teachings taught him that the Black man was God. Therefore, he created Charlamagne Tha God out of those three things.

Lenard was Wendy Williams' show assistant, but he quit because some celebrity guests did not like how he interviewed them. He later started hosting The Breakfast Club radio program in 2010. The show airs in more than 90 radio markets nationwide.

Charlamagne Tha God's controversies

He is more outspoken than his co-hosts, DJ Envy and Angela Yee. The radio host has interviewed many prominent artists like Kanye West, Akon, and Jay Z on The Breakfast Club. However, several celebrities have been offended by his comments and interview questions.

The celebrity attending Revolt Summit at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: @John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Birdman walked out on him, and rapper Lil' Mama broke down because of Lenard's hurtful remarks. Rapper Fredro Starr, Politician Elizabeth Warren, comedian Lil' Duval, and rapper Beanie Sigel had similar experiences.

Lenard's father refused to bail him out when he was arrested for being near a (non-fatal) shooting. However, his mother paid the bail after their son spent 41 months behind bars. In 2001, the DNA results vindicated him of an after-party sexual assault allegations. He later pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and served three-year probation.

In 2011, the police detained Larry McKelvey's father at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands. He illegally used a Taser in a crowd and injured three people during the New York Jets-Dallas Cowboys Sunday night football game.

Charlamagne Tha God's TV shows

The radio presenter has acted on several MTV soapies such as Guy Code, Guy Court and Girl Code. He also hosted reality shows Charlamagne & Friends and Uncommon Sense With Charlamagne Tha God on MTV. Additionally, Lenard has co-hosted several high-profile media events, including the MTV Music Video Awards pre-show and a narrator for BET's Inside The Label.

The radio host won the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in 2019. Photo: @Joe Scarnici

Source: Getty Images

Charlamagne Tha God's net worth and salary

What is Charlamagne Tha God's net worth? The celebrity is worth around $10 million. Besides radio hosting, Lenard gets rich from his business investments and other online side-hustles.

Charlamagne Tha God's podcast is called Brilliant Idiots, and he also streams his show on iTunes, YouTube, and SoundCloud. What is Charlamagne's salary? He makes millions of USDs annually. Charlamagne Tha God's salary is currently $3 million per year.

Charlamagne Tha God's books and business

He is an executive producer in his music company, CThaGod World. Lenard's first book, Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes To Those Who Create It, addresses the African-American youths' challenges. Two of his other books include Conversations in Black: On Power, Politics, and Leadership, and Shook Ones: Anxiety Playing Tricks On Me.

Charlamagne Tha God is a fearless radio host. He changed his lifestyle before it was too late and grew his career from scratch. His life shows that everyone deserves a second chance to make things right.

Source: Briefly.co.za