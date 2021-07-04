Nova Whitfield's bio: age, full name, family, hair, profiles, worth

Nova Whitefield is DcYoungFly's eldest daughter. DcYoungFly is a comedian, rapper, actor, and singer, whose fame came from posting the Roasting Sessions' videos on Vines and Instagram. In the videos, DcYoungFly would ridicule people for making small mistakes out of ignorance or stupidity.

Nova Whitfield's dog sitting on the staircase with her. Photo: @novanalahoney

Source: Instagram

John Whitfield, aka DcYoungFly, ventured into rap music and tattooed his forehead to honour his late brother, Da Crew. Da Crew was a hip-hop performer, and he was killed in 2011. Young Fly released his first rap single, Westside Connection, in the same year.

Nova Whitfield's profile summary

Full name: Nova Whitfield

Nova Whitfield Famous as: DcYoungFly's daughter

DcYoungFly's daughter Date of birth: 30th October 2016

30th October 2016 Place of birth: Downtown, Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Downtown, Atlanta, Georgia, USA Age: 4 years as of 2020

4 years as of 2020 Career: Child celerity

Child celerity Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Siblings: 1

1 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Instagram: novalicious_

novalicious_ YouTube: Novalicious

Nova Whitfield's biography

How old is Nova Whitfield? Nova Whitfield's age is four years old as of 2020. She was born in Downtown, Atlanta. Where is Nova Whitfield now? The girl currently lives with her parents in Adamsville, Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Nova has a beautiful mother. Photo: @msjackyoh

Source: Instagram

Nova Whitfield's family

Who is Nova Whitfield's mother? Nova Whitfield's mom, Ms Jacky Oh, is a model and an actress. Is she DcYoungFly's wife? Nova Whitfield's parents started dating in 2015. However, the pair are not married. Nova Whitfield's sister was born on 7th August 2020, and her name is Nala. DcYoungFly said after the baby's gender reveal party in March:

First of all, it's a blessing to have children because some people can't have children.

He added:

I had a whole feeling. You couldn't tell me I was having a girl, so that whole anticipation of knowing I had a boy, and then it came out like, no, you having a girl. So what was that feeling? I thought I had a father-son connection. It's still a blessing to have kids.

The excited father concluded his speech with:

I'm blessed to have another child, another girl.

DcYoungFly met Jacky Oh on MTV's Wild N Out show. Both of them were its cast members. YoungFly was on the show as a recurring character from 2013 to 2017. He has also featured in more television series, including Made in Hollywood, In the Cut, The Quad, Tales, Mann and Wife, and Rel.

Nova loving the family photoshoot more than her crying sister. Photo: @msjackyoh

Source: Instagram

The latest Nova Whitfield's news

DcYoungFly and Jacky Oh's online business, J Nova Collection, sells beauty products, velour shorts, jewellery, and more beautiful items. Check out their items on Instagram, , , and Amazon. As of July 2021, customers within and outside the US enjoy free shipping services for making orders worth more than $40 and $50, respectively.

These celebrity parents have not disclosed Nova Whitfield's net worth to the public. However, DcYoungFly's net worth is approximately $2 million, while JackyOh is estimated to be worth $500,000.

Nova Whitfield's profiles

Nova Whitfield's Instagram page has 160k followers. She follows the jnovacollection Instagram page and four more pages belonging to her family members. Her sister's page is nalahoney_, and the girls share one page called novanalahoney.

Children love Nova Whitfield's YouTube videos. Her channel has over 1.3 million views, and she features her parents and sister in the videos. On the other hand, Young Fly's Instagram page has 11.2 million followers, while Jacky Oh's page has 874k followers as of July 2021.

What happened to Nova Whitfield's hair?

Fans joked about Nova Whitfield's hair not growing a few years after she was born. Her mother started the light-hearted conversation, and thousands of fans jumped in. The girl now has beautiful short and curly black hair.

One of the fans responded in the comments section:

She dont have nothing of you but your hair she took her daddy whole face

Another one typed:

Girl she going to have the most gorgeous head of hair beautiful baby.

Nova Whitfield is an adorable girl with an angelic face. The girl already has a broad and diverse fanbase on social media. They often send her heartfelt compliments. She is a precious gift that will put smiles on people's faces for many years to come.

Source: Briefly.co.za