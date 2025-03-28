Papa Penny Puts Prince Mashele on Blast for Mocking His Lack of Educational Qualifications
- The uMkhonto we Sizwe member of parliament, Papa Penny, has hit back at Prince Mashele
- The political analyst questioned how Papa Penny was appointed in parliament without having a formal education
- In a scathing TikTok video, the reality TV star hit back at Mashele and labelled him an idiot and sell-out
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Papa Penny Ahee reality TV star, Papa Penny, did not take any of political analyst Prince Mashele's remarks lying down.
Prince Mashele questions Papa Penny's educational background
The newly appointed uMkhonto we Sizwe member of parliament, Papa Penny, was scrutinised for gaining access to parliament without a degree.
South African political analyst Prince Mashele found it odd that a person without a higher education qualification would be part of the lawmaking process. Prince said he possesses a master's degree, yet Papa Penny has never been into a classroom.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
“The guy has not been to school. He has never seen a classroom in his life, but he is an MP making laws for me. I have a master’s degree,” Mashele alleged.
Wiseman Mncube apologises to Ashley Ogle for making racially insensitive comment on Sweet Guluva romance
Prince pushed it further by proposing that parliament should enforce minimum educational requirements.
Papa Penny hits back at Prince Mashele
In a series of scathing TikTok videos, the reality TV star fired his own shots at Mashele and even labelled him an idiot and a sell-out. He also alleged that he is not as educated as he thinks.
“You are not educated. You are a thief who was sent to take bribes and be nasty to other people," Papa Penny alleged.
"I have never seen an idiot such as yourself,” he further said. Prince was once accused of lying to the public after getting paid close to R13 million to write Herman Mashaba's autobiography.
Papa Penny is well known for his music, his energetic performances, and his personality. He also landed a reality TV show on Mzansi Magic. Before joining the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party headed by former African National Congress (ANC) leader Jacob Zuma, he served as a councillor for the ruling party.
Papa Penny defends his lack of education
In another video, Papa Penny defended his educational background and spoke about his upbringing, saying he never ridiculed nor looked down at uneducated and poor people. He also believes that education does not necessarily mean that some people are unfit to fight for the rights of people.
“You do not know how much God has placed on my hands when I was born into. I have never laughed at poor people or the uneducated,” he remarked.
Papa Penny stated that Prince could never destroy his God-given gift, and he closed his remarks by saying, "You [are an] outcast.”
Papa Penny slams Minister Gayton McKenzie during National Assembly speech
In a previous report from Briefly News, Papa Penny was one of the speakers at the National Assembly Plenary, where he lambasted Gayton McKenzie. Papa Penny condemned the Sports, Arts and Culture Minister, Gayton McKenzie.
His long speech received mixed responses from social media users who questioned his choice to speak his native language.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 5 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za