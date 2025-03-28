The uMkhonto we Sizwe member of parliament, Papa Penny, has hit back at Prince Mashele

The political analyst questioned how Papa Penny was appointed in parliament without having a formal education

In a scathing TikTok video, the reality TV star hit back at Mashele and labelled him an idiot and sell-out

Papa Penny has slammed Prince Mashele for mocking his lack of education. Image: SowetanLIVE, penny_penny_shaka_bundu/Instagram

Papa Penny Ahee reality TV star, Papa Penny, did not take any of political analyst Prince Mashele's remarks lying down.

Prince Mashele questions Papa Penny's educational background

The newly appointed uMkhonto we Sizwe member of parliament, Papa Penny, was scrutinised for gaining access to parliament without a degree.

South African political analyst Prince Mashele found it odd that a person without a higher education qualification would be part of the lawmaking process. Prince said he possesses a master's degree, yet Papa Penny has never been into a classroom.

“The guy has not been to school. He has never seen a classroom in his life, but he is an MP making laws for me. I have a master’s degree,” Mashele alleged.

Prince pushed it further by proposing that parliament should enforce minimum educational requirements.

Papa Penny said he has never looked down on uneducated people. Image: Papa Penny

Papa Penny hits back at Prince Mashele

In a series of scathing TikTok videos, the reality TV star fired his own shots at Mashele and even labelled him an idiot and a sell-out. He also alleged that he is not as educated as he thinks.

“You are not educated. You are a thief who was sent to take bribes and be nasty to other people," Papa Penny alleged.

"I have never seen an idiot such as yourself,” he further said. Prince was once accused of lying to the public after getting paid close to R13 million to write Herman Mashaba's autobiography.

Papa Penny is well known for his music, his energetic performances, and his personality. He also landed a reality TV show on Mzansi Magic. Before joining the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party headed by former African National Congress (ANC) leader Jacob Zuma, he served as a councillor for the ruling party.

Papa Penny defends his lack of education

In another video, Papa Penny defended his educational background and spoke about his upbringing, saying he never ridiculed nor looked down at uneducated and poor people. He also believes that education does not necessarily mean that some people are unfit to fight for the rights of people.

“You do not know how much God has placed on my hands when I was born into. I have never laughed at poor people or the uneducated,” he remarked.

Papa Penny stated that Prince could never destroy his God-given gift, and he closed his remarks by saying, "You [are an] outcast.”

Papa Penny slams Minister Gayton McKenzie during National Assembly speech

In a previous report from Briefly News, Papa Penny was one of the speakers at the National Assembly Plenary, where he lambasted Gayton McKenzie. Papa Penny condemned the Sports, Arts and Culture Minister, Gayton McKenzie.

His long speech received mixed responses from social media users who questioned his choice to speak his native language.

