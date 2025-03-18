A wealthy man attempted to teach his son a lesson about career choices using expensive cars such as a Ferrari and an Aston Martin

The gent took his son around the different vehicles he owned and showed him which car he would get if he picked a normal profession

South Africans were not amused with the clip and shared that other jobs are important even if they don't make much money

A father taught his son a lesson about career choices using a Ferrari and Mzansi wasn't happy about it. Images: DJ Coach Tsekeleke

Source: Facebook

A wealthy man attempted to teach his son a lesson about careers by suggesting to pick a good one or else he would drive a normal Hyundai if he were to be a teacher. The father said things such as trading can get him cars like Ferraris and Aston Martins, and netizens were not happy about the words he said.

A man of wealth

Facebook user DJ Coach Tsekeleke shared the clip of him schooling his son in their front yard where all the luxury cars are parked. He first asks his son to name the different cars in the yard and then states that if he wants to have luxury cars, he shouldn't study to be a teacher, doctor or lawyer.

See the video below:

A hustle is a hustle

South Africans weren't too happy with the man's words and suggested that he should show some respect to the professions he mentioned. Another thing netizens were quick to point out is that the careers he mentioned are important for the functioning of society.

The father emphasised that normal careers won't get his son a Ferrari. Image: Don Heiny

Source: Getty Images

Netizens were very angry with the comments the father made and gave lengthy details as to why they were wrong.

Read the comments below:

Nhlonipho Masonto said:

"But don't influence the kid. He'll look down on teachers (undermine)🙌✌️"

Mduduzi Julius Katjedi mentioned:

"You can still advise your son without disrespecting our professional academics."

Sandile Sithebe commented:

"Mr Coach, I understand your point, but it seems like you're making a sweeping generalization about educated professionals. While it's true that not every teacher, nurse, or lawyer drives a Ferrari, it's also unfair to imply that education doesn't lead to financial stability or success."

Gcinumuzi Sambo posted:

"Most people will want to argue this but it's actually true and fact."

Raseipati Boikhutso shared:

"I'm a nurse and I would be naive to ever dream of owning a Ferrari. Please make sure he becomes rich and owns one. Kunzima, bro."

Brake Masters & Services Pty-Ltd said:

"I know a lawyer who drives two Ferrari's in my hometown."

Larjtech Tradings & Projects - PTY LTD mentioned:

"No teacher, no career bro, that was a very wrong motivation, you motivating that boy in the wrong way bro."

More family-related stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady shared a video showing her father's unique way of supporting her while she studied mathematics in the early morning, capturing hearts across TikTok.

previously reported that a young lady shared a video showing her father's unique way of supporting her while she studied mathematics in the early morning, capturing hearts across TikTok. A woman shared a clip showing how she tried to get her husband to behave formally when visiting her family home.

A couple shared a hilarious video where the young wife asked why her husband called an R10 a tiger, despite it not having a tiger on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News