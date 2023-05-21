ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and political analyst Prince Mashele have been accused of lying to the public

It has been revealed that Mashaba paid the analyst R12.5 million to write an autobiography that has been labelled as unauthorised

Most South Africans are shocked that Mashaba paid close to R13 million for the book

JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is being highly criticised following revelations that he paid political analyst Prince Mashele R12.5 million to write his autobiography.

Herman Mashaba reportedly funded his own biography, which has been labelled as unauthorised. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

The book about Mashaba has been published as an unauthorised biography of the former Joburg mayor.

Herman Mashaba and Prince Mashele exposed for lying to the public

A report by TimesLIVE reveals that Mashaba and Mashele entered into an agreement about the book several years ago. The publication reported that the secret agreement was reached in 2019.

A senior researcher and consultant who worked on the book, Brutus Malada, exposed the author and accused Mashele of duping the public and the publisher Johnathan Ball for not saying that Mashaba funded the book.

Malada stated that he was paid R3 million for his contribution to the book titled The Outsider: The Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba.

Madala wrote to the publishers and asked them to recall the book as well as make corrections to it to include his contributions.

South Africans react to Herman Mashaba paying R12.5 million for his autobiography

@KETSO4LIFE said:

"It makes sense now why Prince Mashele always criticize the EFF and never said anything wrong about ActionSA and Harman Mashaba. WoW, stooges are coming out. One by one."

@subzerogunner said:

"They are really looking for stories before 2024, so this Brutus character, who was/is part of ActionSA, has beef with Prince Mashele over book royalties. Where is the controversy, maybe Mashaba & Mashele clear it up. It looks like a business deal to me if true."

@Terrypedia said:

"So the book is just a piece of propaganda to position @HermanMashaba ahead of the elections? I mean, would anyone fund a book that spews negativity about themselves?"

@tebzaManana69 said:

"So Mashaba used millions from his own pockets to fund two black authors to research his life and write a book? And no tax paper money was used? I don't see the foul in this. Why are some in the comments acting like this is corruption ah ah."

@Brian_john29 said:

"Ya ne But I'm not surprised... the problem is that they are too focused on the EFF with propaganda and spreading lies while they are busy in secret making shady deals."

@epignosisfit said:

"R12.5m budget for a book should raise questions, especially in a country that is known to be complacency around corruption and money laundering."

