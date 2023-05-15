Ex-Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is making waves once again with a tell-all book about his tenure at the ailing power utility

In his book, De Ruyter dives deeper into the corruption allegation he made during his explosive TV interview

The tell-all has generated mixed reactions for citizens; while some people find it patriotic, others think he should have named names

Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is no stranger to causing a buzz in Mzansi, so it is no surprise that his tell-all book about corruption at Eskom is making waves online.

De Ruyter's Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom was released over the weekend and retails at R350.

The tell-all delves into the challenges the former CEO faced when he was handed the helm of the ailing power utility in 2019.

De Ryter dives deeper into Eskom corruption in tell-all book

The book is a sequel to De Ruyter's explosive interview with eNCA, where he accused the ANC of treating Eskom as a feeding trough.

The accusations were the nail in De Ruyter's coffin, and he has promptly ushered out the door in the aftermath of the interview, TimesLIVE reported

In Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom, De Ruyter dives deeper into his claims about corruption at the utility and the lack of political will to tackle it, BusinessTech reported.

De Ruyters tell-all book divides Mzansi

The book has garnered mixed reactions from South Africans. While some people found De Ruyter's exposè inspiring, while criticised him for not naming names.

Below are some reactions:

@peterjtromp said:

"'Truth to Power’ for those who can afford to buy my book."

@Lungz528719 criticised:

"The God complex is astounding. A typically poor ANC hire."

@chantelle4u commented:

"Grabbing a copy tomorrow "

@stanford_desire asked:

"How will Gordhan be charged for this negligence?"

@lotlis slammed:

"He failed in his job."

