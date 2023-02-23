The Democratic Alliance (DA) slammed the ruling party for not thanking former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter for his service

The African National Congress (ANC) instead welcomed de Ruyter’s immediate departure from the position

Many social media users said it was outrageous for the opposition party to expect a thank you after he exposed the ANC

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) slammed the African National Congress (ANC) for not thanking the former Eskom CEO for his service.

DA slammed the ANC for not thanking former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Image: Alet Pretorius & Waldo Swiegers & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The power utility announced that André de Ruyter would be removed from his position with immediate effect. He worked in the position for three years, during which he experienced several issues including sabotage.

DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia lambasted the ruling party for not thanking de Ruyter while singing the former CEO’s praises. He said de Ruyter increased levels of maintenance, reduced debt and pushed for renewable energy, TimesLIVE reported.

Cachalia said the former CEO also challenged the coal-theft syndicates and sabotage at the utility despite the attempt on his life. He also condemned de Ruyter for his bravery during his television interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Meanwhile, the ANC welcomed de Ruyter’s immediate departure. The party’s Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula called for the former CEO to prove evidence of ANC being involved in dodgy dealings at Eskom.

According to the Daily Maverick, Mbalula said the ANC is not corrupt. He added that de Ruyter’s interview was irresponsible and unfortunate.

Mzansi reacts to DA blasting ANC

@777e764d426f40c said:

“I think the DA expects too much.”

@JeromeVanWyk8 wrote:

“Obviously, they won't do that, he is airing their dirty laundry.”

@HermanLappies posted:

“The ANC is happy to see De Ruyter go because he really hurt them financially by closing the looting taps. They will use every chance to discredit him.”

@Indepentdepend1 commented:

“He exposed the corrupt ministers in that interview, how does the DA expect them to thank him?”

@FpsZimmer added:

“Why would they thank him? they tried to poison him! ANC mantra - don’t like someone that’s actually doing good just poison them!”

Eskom to appoint a new CEO following Andre De Ruyter’s immediate exit: “Looking for a puppet”

Briefly News also reported that Eskom plans to appoint an acting group chief executive officer after announcing Andre de Ruyter’s immediate departure.

The former CEO was expected to retain his position until the end of March. However, Eskom announced that he would leave without serving his notice period following an explosive television interview.

According to EWN, South Africans are experiencing the worst-ever spate of loadshedding, with Stage 6 being declared indefinitely. But an expert suggests that the energy crisis will worsen following de Ruyter’s swift exit.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News