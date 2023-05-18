Eskom's controversial former CEO André de Ruyter's tell-all book is trending online

The book's publisher Penguin Random House is appalled that some South Africans have taken to sharing the tell-all illegally

The publisher has threatened to take legal action against people who share illegal copies of the book

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CAPE TOWN - South Africans couldn't wait to get their hand on former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's tell-all book, so much so that someone uploaded an illegal copy onto social media.

Andre de Ruyter's publisher threatens legal action after the former Eskom CEO's book was illegally shared online. Image: Michele Spatari/Getty Images & @ferialhaffajee/Twitter

Source: UGC

Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom caused a stir when it was released on Sunday, 14 May, costing R340, but countless South Africans now have a free copy.

André de Ruyter's publisher slams illegal sharing of Eskom corruption tell-all

The act of piracy has ruffled the publisher, Penguin Random House South Africa's, feathers with the company slamming it as appalling, TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Meanwhile, De Ruyter seems to be taking the illegal sharing of his book in stride, saying:

“It seems in South Africa anything related to Eskom is prone to being stolen.”

Penguin Random House threatens legal action for illegal distribution of ex-Eskom CEO's book

Penguin Random House isn't letting the online pirates get away so easily. The publisher has threatened legal action against anyone who illegally shares the tell-all, News24 reported.

Penguin Random House CEO Steve Connolly cautioned that sharing the book on social media may cause its price to skyrocket.

Connoly said:

“The unlawful sharing of copyrighted works not only hurts PRH as a publisher but also the many people who have spent countless hours bringing the work to life."

South Africa unfazed about illegal sharing of Andre de Ruyter's book

Below are some comments:

@musdill asked:

"Where can I get it?"

@VladimirKotovSA questioned:

"We have shared many books in the past, what makes this one special?"

@mphoza59663225 said:

"People are sorry for sharing this book, however, this notice is late, the book is gone."

@TshepoMatee2 said:

"The people want to know the truth. Let them share it and expose the ANC for their corruption."

Eskom corruption: From “insult to injury” to “very brave” André de Ruyter’s tell-all book divides South Africa

Earlier, Briefly News reported that former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is no stranger to causing a buzz in Mzansi, so it is no surprise that his tell-all book about corruption at Eskom is making waves online.

De Ruyter's Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom was released over the weekend and retails at R350.

The tell-all delves into the challenges the former CEO faced when he was handed the helm of the ailing power utility in 2019.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News