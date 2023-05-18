Anele Mdoda has criticised former Eskom CEO André De Ruyter's new book, Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom

The Masked Singer South Africa producer said André wasted electricity by writing the controversial book

South African people were divided by Anele's claims about De Ruyter's memoir and some blasted her on Twitter

Anele Mdoda has chimed in on the latest book, Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom, by former Eskom CEO André De Ruyter.

Anele Mdoda was dragged for criticising former Eskom CEO André De Ruyter’s book ‘Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom.’ Image: @zintathu/Instagram and Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images

According to News24, the book was released on 14 May and was a complete surprise. Like most South Africans, Anele was interested in reading the book packed with Eskom's secrets and controversies.

Three days after it was released, Anele criticised André's book on Twitter. Mdoda said it wasn't worth her time because it came from a place of privilege.

She tweeted:

"This Andre DeRuyter book better have a chapter where he talks about writing using candle light. The audacity to use the little electricity we have left to print le nonsense."

Mzansi split by Anele Mdoda's views about André De Ruyter's book

Mdoda's opinions split South Africans, but the majority support André. Many people think it's time for Mzansi citizens to be enlightened about the corruption inside Eskom, and the book achieves that.

@SunflowerSrina said:

"You used whatever little electricity we have to charge whatever gadget you use to tweet this nonsense? I wonder if there are gaps between your brain cells too!"

@Soul_Dignified shared:

"Every day on Elon Musk's Twitter, I'm forced to see tweets like these that exacerbate the feeling of doom surrounding South Africa. Nothing is taken seriously because South Africans cannot think critically."

@ZitaCastanho posted:

"There's nothing nonsense about the book @Anele. You live in a nice house with either a generator, inverters or solar panels, while millions use candles for light. Think about that!"

@ntifim replied:

"I agree with Anele! We are being milked."

@missZimunya1 commented:

"He had the audacity to write the little book, yet he did nothing in all three years at the helm. Things got worse under his watch."

@moodleyster also said:

"Eskom had 15 CEOs in a decade. Are you upset that one of them documented what happened and shared it with the public? But you are not upset that the other 14 swept everything under the carpet..."

What is André De Ruyter's new book about?

According to penguinrandomhouse.co.za, in Truth to Power, André details how he launched a private investigation that found at least four criminal syndicates that cheated Eskom out of millions of rands.

De Ruyter said that while trying to expose the cartels, he had to deal with many obstacles, including regulations, political interference, strikes, sabotage and jail attempts.

In Truth to Power, André also talked about his three years at Eskom, his achievements, failures, reasons for leaving and his future plans.

South Africans angered at ex-Eskom CEO André De Ruyter's refusal to name politicians involved in corruption

In related news, Briefly News reported that many South Africans criticised André de Ruyter following his appearance before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on 26 April.

De Ruyter was called before the committee to answer questions about his explosive eNCA interview with journalist Anika Larsen.

