South Africa's positive Covid-19 cases have remained on the rise with over 19 000 new coronavirus cases and more than 350 deaths reported

NICD revealed that a 57% of the cases were reported in Gauteng with the province recording 11 160 new cases in a single day

KwaZulu-Natal is the second-most-impacted province with the Western Cape following close behind

19 506 new Covid-19 cases and 383 more deaths bring the total number of deaths in the country to 60 647. The National Institute for Communicable diseases has revealed that the above has caused a 27.6% positivity rate of infections

On Wednesday, 11 160 of the new cases were recorded from Gauteng, 2 059 in the Western Cape while 1 265 were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal. Gauteng once again leads the infection rate in the country.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases stated that there were 698 new hospital admissions in the last day making the total number of people in the country's health care facilities 12 893.

On 30 June, the South African Medical Research Council released its weekly reportedly on deaths which covers the period of 20-26 June. The report revealed that there was a dramatic increase in natural deaths in Gauteng, according to TimeLIVE.

There were 2 242 excess deaths from natural causes recorded in the week under review. The figures were comparable to the sharp increase experienced during the first and second waves of the global pandemic.

SABC News reported that there was a total of 1 748 042 recoveries recorded and 70 593 new tests were conducted. Gauteng accounts for 57% of all new infections in South Africa.

Western Cape stops testing people 45 years old and younger

Briefly News previously reported that with the third wave of the coronavirus still looming over South Africa and even harsher lockdown regulations put into place, the Western Cape finds itself in the midst of a Covid-19 testing issue.

The Western Cape has stated that it will no longer be testing individuals 45 years of age and younger at public testing facilities, according to IOL. This means that these individuals no longer have access to free testing.

Western Cape Health Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever stated the reason testing has been limited for this group of people was for the prevention of a testing backlog.

