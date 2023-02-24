Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has the ANC livid over his latest accusations

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalulua has threatened to take legal action against De Ruyter if he does not substantiate his allegations

Many South Africans want the ruling party to take the matter to court for the truth to come out

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress secretary-general Fikile Mbalula wants former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter held accountable for scathing accusations he made against the ruling party.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula wants Andre de Ruyter to prove the corruption allegations against the ANC.

Mbalula threatened to take the former CEO to court if he did not provide evidence of the allegations of corruption against the ANC.

Andre de Ruyter makes wild accusations about corruption and the ANC

De Ruyter recently appeared in an eNCA interview with journalist Annika Larsen and accused an unnamed minister of using Eskom's coffers for their personal gain.

The former CEO also alleged that corruption is so rife at Eskom that the power utility loses about R1 billion rand monthly.

Larsen also asked De Ruyter if he believed that Eskom had become a "feeding trough" for the ruling party, and he responded that the evidence seemed to suggest that.

Fikile Mabulala says Andre de Ruyter needs to back up his allegations with evidence

Speaking at a media briefing in Cape Town on Thursday, 23 February, Mbalula stated that De Ruyter needs to prove his allegations against the ANC.

The ANC secretary-general added that the party plans to ask De Ruyter in writing to prove evidence for his damning accusations within seven to 10 days, according to SABC News.

South Africans say the ANC must take Andre de Ruyter to court

@Sellomab said:

"They must take him to court so he can expose them further under oath..."

@KganyagoMartina said:

"Both ANC and De Ruyter must account in court. He must tell the court why he kept quiet with such information all along ‍when we are subjected to the most excruciating and dehumanising thing called loadshedding. The accused must also answer."

@wushekazi45 said:

"Why rush to court if the ANC is innocent?"

@Mikeparkji11 said:

"Yes, take him to court, please! Just like how they said @mphophalatse1 had to retract her statements or they would take her to court. We’re still waiting for that one. Please do it! We want to see something."

@Lengana10 said:

"This will be good because it immediately places pressure for the truth to come out, which is what South Africa wants. I support the ANC here. Let the case be opened."

@chosen_heavenly said:

"Mbalula, I like your character, however at this moment that will not be a good idea. Don’t let money change the person that you are. It’s a game of chess here, should you quickly make a move you going to lose everything. Choose your sides wisely. Seek advice from family if you can."

André de Ruyter leaves Eskom with immediate effect after explosive interview about corruption at power utility

Briefly News previously reported that André de Ruyter had taken his final bow as CEO of barely-functional power utility Eskom.

De Ruyter's departure from Eskom comes a full month earlier than was agreed upon between the ex-CEO and the power utility's board. De Ruyter was initially expected to serve his notice until the end of March after tendering his resignation in December 2022.

A statement from Eskom reveals that the board and De Ruyter came to a new mutual agreement that the former CEO would bow out early after a special board meeting on Wednesday night, 22 February.

