Phil Mphela questioned the validity of Muvhango's claims that Gabriel Temudzani is leaving the popular show

The entertainment blogger said sources revealed to him that the actor is still shooting episodes for the SABC 2 soapie

Phil said on his Twitter page that he suspects the whole announcement was a publicity stunt to attract more viewers

Phil Mphela said he doesn't believe Gabriel Temudzani is leaving Muvhango. Image: @kgopolomphela and @gabrieltemudzani

Phil Mphela has given Muvhango viewers hope that Gabriel Temudzani will continue to play the role of Azwindini Mukhwevho on Muvhango.

Phil Mphela says Gabriel Temudzani did not leave Muvhango

According to News24, on May 8 Gabriel was appearing on the SABC 2 soapie for the last time that Monday evening. But it seems South Africa was misled because now the entertainment blogger claims that Gabriel is still shooting scenes for Muvhango.

"Sources have informed me that the actor is still shooting with the show and will make an on-screen return very soon. Which begs the question; why release an official press statement? Why have Gabriel confirm his exit on national radio?"

Twitter blogger claims Muvhango used Gabriel to boost ratings

Phil weighed the pros and cons of the "publicity stunt" that Muvhango allegedly pulled to attract more viewers to the show.

"So what’s with the amateurish gimmicks? Yes, the press release and news of Azwindini’s exit garnered media and viewers' attention, but at what cost? Are ratings that bad that the production would put their credibility on the line to score 2 episode ratings bump?"

He concluded the Twitter thread by saying that maybe Gabriel's contract was only renewed for the next season.

"On the other hand, maybe Gabriel is planning to not renew his contract for another season and will in-deed exit the show this year. He went on the Metro to say goodbye. But, all evidence points to a publicity stunt. Re tla bona."

See Phil's tweet below:

Mzansi comments on Phil's scathing claims about Muvhango

@CzArODriego said:

"It must be tough hey. Having to lie for ratings."

@Mosilahead commented:

"They must bring KK back while at it."

@sebueng15 stated:

maybe as a ghost, remember how Mashudu passed on but would appear?

@his_teaness wrote:

"He can always come back as an ancestor! This is Muvhango after all."

@TheEazyEd tweeted:

"Maybe he left and then they got him back with an improved contract? It's not like they fired him and wrote off his character."

