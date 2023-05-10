After playing Chief Azwindini for 23 years, Gabriel Temudzani is leaving the popular South African soapie, Muvhango

Gabriel plans to take a break, travel, and spend more time with his children after his emotional departure from Muvhango

The actor expressed gratitude towards the viewers, who he believes are a pivotal part of the show's success

Chief Azwindini leaves Muvhango after twenty-three years on the show. Images: @gabrieltemudzani

Source: Instagram

After 23 years on air, the character of Chief Azwindini on the popular South African soapie, Muvhango, will be leaving the show permanently.

Gabriel says he will be watching Muvhango from a distance

The man behind the character, Gabriel Temudzani, spoke to TshisaLIVE about his emotional rollercoaster as he parts ways with his home of many years. He shared his favourite moments playing the character and said he would miss the family element and the jokes they used to crack on set.

However, Gabriel is ready to take on new challenges and opportunities reports SowetanLIVE. He plans to travel, spend more time with his children, and continue watching Muvhango from a distance.

He acknowledged that the viewers are a pivotal part of the show's success and called for the show to be protected as it brings unity and fosters social cohesion among South Africans.

The critically acclaimed show shared a heartwarming post on the character's departure, captioned:

"Tenda tells Susan to say her final goodbyes ️ Don’t miss Muvhango tonight at 9pm on @sabc2_"

Fans react emotionally to the departure of Chief Azwindini from Muvhango

Fans said their goodbyes to the character they've come to love and appreciate for twenty-three years.

@relehb said:

"Ahhhh Papa Azwi . Thank you for the good years @gabrieltemudzani "

@vhuhwavhogerth said:

"Might as well say Goodbye Muvhango."

@yrnmoalusi said:

"Chief Azwindinni> Muvhango … better create a scene where ancestors make magic or something as long as he comes out alive."

@nenentando said:

"Will never watch Muvhango again I don't care how the new character will be good but this guy and Suzan made Muvhango."

@tanniamahamati said:

"If this is true..it's the end of Muvhango."

@gracious_ramatsitsi said:

"Arh Ari tsha do vhona muvhango rine vhori vhaisa "

