Donnie Swaggart biography: what happened to Jimmy Swaggart's son?

The successful Donnie Swaggart and his father are famous American televangelists. The family's ministry owns SonLife Broadcasting Network (SBN), an international media network. Jimmy Swaggart's son co-ministers with his parents at the Family Worship Centre Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The public has criticized the family's source of wealth over the years. In this article, we find out what there is to know.

The evangelist inherited the Jimmy Swaggart Ministries that his father established in 1971. As a full-time pastor serving God for over 30 years, he has preached in many countries in the US, Europe and Africa. Most people know that the preacher divorced twice but never found out what happened to his marital life. So, is Donnie Swaggart still married? Join us as we find out.

Donnie Swaggart profile summary

Full name: Donnie Swaggart

Donnie Swaggart Date of birth: 18th October 1954

18th October 1954 Place of birth: Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Age: 66 years as of 2020

66 years as of 2020 Career: Musician and evangelist/ pastor

Musician and evangelist/ pastor Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Marital status: Married

Married Children: 3

3 Height: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Net worth: $760,000 - $1 million

$760,000 - $1 million Instagram: @donnielswaggart

@donnielswaggart Facebook: @Donnie Swaggart

@Donnie Swaggart Twitter: @DonnieSwaggart

Donnie Swaggart biography

How old is Donnie Swaggart? Born on 18th October 1954 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA, Donnie Swaggart's age will be 67 years before this year ends. His mother is called Frances, and she is an author and an SBN television host.

On the other hand, his father is still a pentecostal evangelist besides heading his family's establishments. Donnie is his parent's only son. What happened to Donnie Swaggart's eyes? It is unclear whether he had eye surgery or suffered from cancer.

Are the Swaggarts rich?

They are among the wealthiest pastors in the US. Their family ministry earned around $150 million annually between the 1980s to 1990s. It owned a Zoe Vance tele-broadcasting centre sitting on a 257-acre piece of land, a theology college in Baton Rouge, and a global gospel show by the year 2000.

The preacher's family established the SonLife Radio Network (SBN) in 1995. It has over 78 internationally broadcasting radio stations. They created the television network in 2009. Donnie's father, a high-school dropout, started his ministry in the late 1950s.

He would travel with a broken-down Chevrolet preaching and singing gospel songs on the sidewalks of Louisiana's roads. Jimmy built the family empire from the $40 weekly earnings he earned in the 50s.

Tycoon Zoe Valence died of cancer in 1981 and donated a multi-million estate to Jimmy's ministry. Her sister contested the will, claiming that the charismatic Jimmy brainwashed the lonely Valence.

At that time, Donnie Swaggart's salary was $58,500. His mother earned $50,526, and his dad got $19,142. The church claimed it earned its income from royalties after selling religious materials like gospel albums. It would then pay the preacher's family salaries and housing allowances.

The church's Child Care International foundation built schools and sponsored feeding programs for children in many developing countries. Does Jimmy Swaggart own a private jet? Jimmy has a $3.75 million Gulfstream II jet. He is only one of America's richest evangelists who owns and travels using expensive aeroplanes.

What is Donnie Swaggart's net worth?

His net worth fluctuates depending on the source of information you access. Most online sources evaluate him to be worth between $760,000 and $1 million. Donnie Swaggart's house is located in his hometown. It is a $760,000 mansion. Meanwhile, his parents also own a luxurious $1.5 million family mansion in Louisiana.

Donnie Swaggart’s marriage

Donnie Swaggart's wife is called Debbie. They found happiness after divorcing in 2003 and remarried at a later stage. The couple adores their Cajun Bulldog Boudreaux pet.

What happened to Donnie Swaggart? He married Judy the same year he divorced Debbie. Judy had divorced five times before she married the preacher. He remarried Debbie when his marriage with Judy failed in 2006.

How many children does Donnie Swaggart have? He has three children with Debbie. They are Gabriel, Matthew and Jenniffer, and all of them are married. Donnie Swaggart's sons actively contribute to the growth of the family church and other investments.

Donnie Swaggart's children

Is Jill Swaggart Jimmy Swaggart's daughter? No, she is married to Jimmy's grandchild. Donnie's son, Gabriel, is a host on SBN. Gabriel and his wife, Jill, oversee a youth ministry at Family Worship Centre. They are parents to three daughters named Samantha Gabrielle, Caroline Frances, and Abby Jill.

Gabriel's brother, Matthew, is the founder of HoldFast Gear. He serves in the family ministry and television network as a graphic designer and photographer. Mathew and his wife Joanna are blessed with Ryder Euin Presley (son), Navy Matthew Aaron (son) and Lola Josephine Rose.

Jeniffer is Donnie's only daughter. She lives with her husband, Cliff, and children in Atlanta, Georgia. The couple the parents of Harrison Brooks (son) and Harper Riley (daughter). Jennifer has a Masters in Education and teaches in Atlanta.

Donnie Swaggart is a humble and dedicated church minister despite coming from a wealthy background. He is open about his life to the public and uses his ministry to transform people's lives. The preacher's family sometimes responds to critics who doubt their source of wealth.

