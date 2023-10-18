Controversial music producer Nota Baloyi has opened the lid on why he moved to the USA

MacG chatted him up during his visit to the Madison Square Garden and announced the reasons on Podcast & Chill

The outspoken media personality claims someone wants to kill him, and he was protecting himself

Nota Baloyi has confessed to MacG about receiving death threats in South Africa. Images: @BLOSE_ZN/Twitter, @lavidanota/Instagram

Nota has finally broken his silence, well, indirectly. He met up with MacG in New York and revealed that he was residing in the USA because there was a hit on him in Mzansi.

Nota Balayo reveals to MacG there is a hit on him in South Africa

MacG shared the information with Sol Phenduka on Podcast & Chill, which was shared by @ThisIsColbert on Twitter, saying:

"MacG shares that NOTA says he moved to the US cause there was a hit out on him, a price on his head & Sol Phenduka thinks NOTA "earned it" for disrespecting Black Coffee, his kid, people, their kids & swearing at cops."

Check out the video dialogue in the tweet below:

Tweeps argue about Nota's decision to move to the USA

Social media users debated on Nota's departure to seek refuge from his claims that he's got a target on his back. Some people felt no matter how controversial he may be, he has the right to be home with his family:

@Mayo6Tee was entertained:

"He earned it lol. These guys lol."

@dineokxxx17217 enquired:

"Goat @lavidaNOTA what’s the minimum amount do you need to move to the US?"

@Mali20265085 was unimpressed:

"Sol is talking k*k… SA is a free country and everyone is entitled to their opinion Manje him saying Nota earned to be silenced is pure k*k."

@Majekeje3 was curious:

"Bafwethu kante Noto e ya teng e tseya kae Nyoko? Living in the US phela is serious business"

@killo_umxhosa01 was over Nota:

"I fully agree with Sol though, Fuxk Nota."

@G_Seegz disagreed:

"In other words he deserves to die?"

