Popular media personality Somizi Mhlongo has joined the long list of celebrities who are opening up about depression

The Idols SA judge poured his heart out in an eight-minute video where he admitted to having suicidal thoughts

Somizi said his video was influenced by Empini singer Kelly Khumalo and Ofentse Mogotsi's posts

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is letting go of attachments to material things. Somizi spoke about how people - including himself - do things to please others.

Somizi has admitted that he used to worry about losing his material wealth, but not any more. Images: Noam Galai/Getty Images and @somizi

He added that people commit suicide because of what he terms the "belief system". He went on to add that attachment to worldly and material things has been the cause of depression and sometimes suicide among many people.

Speaking in the Instagram video, Somizi admitted that he had been worried about other people's opinions about himself. He also added that the constant thought about what would happen if he loses his wealth has led him to depression.

"I have also attached myself to worldly things, what if I lose my cars, what if I lose my house, what if I am broke again. I am releasing myself from that."

He added, " If something has to die today, it is not me but the belief system that I am because of the material things."

Somizi's fans related with the message. Many took to the comments section to share that they too have attachments to material things.

@zhieh_kamessi said:

"Just like me, I have learned not to worship to be stressed abt material things. At the moment I have a negative balance on my bank account and I am not worried at all, God will make a plan on how I will fill my petrol tank. I am focused on spirituality."

@pheladi.bead.creations wrote:

"Powerful words Som Som ❤️ much appreciated "

@lediii___m noted:

"Give zero power to no one to define you but God."

@vchitanda added:

"This is the most gorgeous message... Love this"

AKA shares tribute to Riky Rick, encourages men to seek help and women to do their part to protect them

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick's death shocked South Africa. The award-winning rapper and father took his own life in the early hours of 23 February.

The rapper's family confirmed his death in a statement to the press and social media. They also requested some privacy during this difficult moment. Mzansi has been trying to come to terms with their fav's passing. Many blamed cyberbullying as the main cause of death.

Tributes for the Pick You Up rapper have been pouring in. Rapper AKA took to Instagram to pour his heart out in a lengthy post. He spoke about how men in South Africa are fighting generational traumas with no one to share their burdens with.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

