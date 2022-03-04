Somizi Mhlongo is putting his mental health before anything as he announces that he will longer be letting worldly things dictate his life

The media personality shared a candid video where he told followers that many suffer from unnecessary pressures of trying please others

The Idols SA judge's video was brought up the recent highlighting of the mental health crisis in the country and how we can help ourselves in such times

Somizi Mhlongo has come up with ways that he can remove some unnecessary pressure from his life. The celeb shared a video telling followers that he has the decision to stop letting materialism dictate his life.

Somizi has decided to stop letting what people think of him stop influencing his life. The celeb will now be living to only impress himself with his lifestyle.

TimesLIVE reports that Mhlongo's revelation came after he opened up about going through a suicidal patch in his life. The country's celebs have been quite open about mental health-related conversations ever since the untimely passing of Riky Rick.

Somizi took to Instagram to share a video where told followers that one of our core flaws as humans is that we give too much power to the opinions of others. He said:

"I've also attached myself to 'what do you think of me, what if I lose my cars, my house, what if I'm broke again?' and I'm releasing myself from that. If something has to die today, it is not me; it is the belief system that I am because of all those things. Those things being cars, house, money, you, your opinion, your thoughts, what you think about me."

"I'm releasing myself from that prison. I'm detaching myself from that. What a beautiful thing.”

@nnozipho wrote:

"Come on now, I hope someone out there who might be going through the same can realize the power in this message."

@zieh_kamessi said:

"Just like me, I have learned not to worship to be stressed abt material things. At the moment I have a negative balance on my bank account and I am not worried at all, God will make a plan on how I will fill my petrol tank. I am focused on spirituality."

@noziphodlali commented:

"If you didn't cry after making this video, hayi ustrongo! Sending you love, You poured yourself out."

