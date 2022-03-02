Somizi Mhlongo has taken a brand approach at taking the lemons that life hands you and turning them into sweet lemonade

The media personality is finding the positive from his separation from his estranged husband Mohale Motaung and claiming victory

Mhlongo has made the decision to take his wedding band and redesign it into something that matters to him, a promise ring

Somizi is taking a sour situation and turning it sweet. The Living The Dream reality star is using bits from his past marriage and giving them a new look. On his self-love journey, Somizi has decided to repurpose his wedding band.

Somizi has taken self-love to a new level by making himself a promise ring. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo is the perfect example of what self-love should look like. The celeb has taken a messy public divorce and turned it into a beautiful road to redemption.

TimesLIVE reported that Somizi has made the design to redesign his diamond-studded wedding band into a stunning promise ring for himself.

Somizi took to Instagram to share his vision for his expensive jewel and it looks gorgeous. Mhlongo has taken the white gold wedding ring turned it into a rose gold beauty with the right amount of diamonds to decorate it. He wrote:

"So I asked them to redesign my old wedding ring into a fabulous promise ring.....and this is what they did. TO NEW BEGINNINGS..."

@lebilekejam wrote:

"Yes please, OUT WITH THE OLD (yawns), KEEP IT MOVING!!!! Hellooooooooo NEW BEGINNINGS - yebooooooooo, siyavuma."

@pesh_i_do said:

"Talk about turning Lemon to Lemonade..... ungaphela mandla."

@njabuloterrance commented:

"Here to never giving up on love."

@thabo_gav wrote:

"Wow, what a beautiful redesign. I love it when things are given a new lease on life."

