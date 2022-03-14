Beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase has added a new title to her resume as she prepares to make her soapie debut on Generations: The Legacy

The YouTuber will be making a cameo on the popular SABC1 telenovela, creating an acting streak for herself since the movie Boxing Day

Many followers did not take well to the news of the cameo, some even went as far as calling the South African entertainment industry a joke

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mihlali Ndamase is on her way to solidifying her place as an actress. The famous influencer will be making an appearance on the popular SABC1 telenovela, Generations: The Legacy.

Mihlali Ndamase will soon make an appearance on 'Generations: The Legacy'. Image: @mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

Influencer Mihlali Ndamase is making sure to secure the bag by any means necessary. The popular YouTube has decided to venture into acting.

Entertainment blogger Phil Mphela made the announcement of Mihlali's cameo on Generations: The Legacy on Twitter. While some were excited to see the 25-year-old take on new challenges, others were far from impressed by the news.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@LadyMcMame said:

"Mihlali is living life maan, imagine being beautiful and getting everything u want in life at that age. Some people are blessed."

@beylovernana wrote:

"Wait until AFDA students find out about this."

@LeratoN tweeted:

"As long as it's a cameo and ends there. Give people with real acting talent and people who actually went to study acting these opportunities. Rather than someone who doesn't really need the job."

@ittiebitteee said:

"I get the frustration people might have but it's so weird when people reduce Mihlali's work to nothing. She's worked hard to build her brand. This is a cameo appearance and there was no way they'd offer this to an upcoming performer. Congratulations to her."

@ntokozo_dla23 wrote:

"When did she Audition? Where is the monologue clip? Come on every year we have more than 5000 kids graduating for this and you busy handing out roles just because they are social media influencers? Next thing you’ll be telling them there are no jobs."

SundayWorld reported that Mihlali bagged her first role in a movie late last year. The beauty blogger starred in a Showmax original movie titled Boxing Day. The movie was about a struggling family who did not have the means to bury their grandmother.

Mihlali Ndamase’s admirers share that the internet would break on the day of her pregnancy announcement

Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase trended on social media when Natasha Thahane announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, 8 March. The stunner's fans believe that the internet would break on the day of her pregnancy reveal.

The social media influencer has a huge following on all her socials and many of them are Mzansi men. They took to social media to share how they'll react on the day she announces her pregnancy.

Taking to Twitter, the majority of Mihlali Ndamase's admirers jokingly shared that their time on earth would be over if they are not the father of the gorgeous influencer's baby.

Source: Briefly News