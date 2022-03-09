Mihlali Ndamase's fans shared that the internet would break on the day the stunner announces her pregnancy on the timeline

The gorgeous social media influencer trended on Twitter when actress Natasha Thahane revealed her baby bump on Tuesday morning

The media personality's admirers shared that they'll have all sorts of heart problems on the day she announces her pregnancy if they're not her baby daddy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mihlali Ndamase trended on social media when Natasha Thahane announced her pregnancy on Tuesday, 8 March. The stunner's fans believe that the internet would break on the day of her pregnancy reveal.

Mihlali Ndamase’s admirers believe she would break the internet on the day she announces her pregnancy. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer has a huge following on all her socials and many of them are Mzansi men. They took to social media to share how they'll react on the day she announces her pregnancy.

Taking to Twitter, the majority of Mihlali Ndamase's admirers jokingly shared that their time on earth would be over if they are not the father of the gorgeous influencer's baby.

@keneuoe_ wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"If Mihlali, Lee Khuzwayo or Kay Yarms drop an announcement and I'm not the baby father I'm going to die."

@sk1tguru said:

"The TL is gonna be in shambles the day Mihlali gets pregnant."

@MbunjuWho commented:

"Mihlali is going to break the net when she gets preggy, y'all do know she's the South African Kim K."

@ReaDaSoul added:

"Imagine waking up and the first thing you see is a Mihlali reveal video. nka swa yho."

Mihlali Ndamase pokes fun at her pregnancy rumours

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported recently that Mihlali Ndamase took to social media to poke fun at her pregnancy rumours. A recent video she posted on Valentine's Day sparked the claims.

Some of Mzansi's social media users thought the influencer was announcing her pregnancy in the clip after several celebs used the day to reveal that they are expecting.

Taking to Twitter, Mihlali Ndamase shared that she should have rubbed her belly in the video just to shake up the rumour mongers. Peeps took to her comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on her hilarious post.

Source: Briefly News