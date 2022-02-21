Mihlali Ndamase has poked fun at peeps who thought she was announcing her pregnancy when she posted her stunning Valentine's Day video last week

The stunning social media influencer shared that she should have rubbed her stomach in the clip just to drive the rumour mongers crazy

The media personality's fans shared mixed reactions to her post with some saying they thought she was also announcing her pregnancy as many celebs did on the day

Mihlali Ndamase has taken to social media to poke fun at her pregnancy rumours. A recent video she posted on Valentine's Day sparked the claims.

Mihlali Ndamase has laughed off her pregnancy rumours. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Some of Mzansi's social media users thought the influencer was announcing her pregnancy in the clip after several celebs used the day to reveal that they are expecting.

Taking to Twitter, Mihlali Ndamase shared that she should have rubbed her belly in the video just to shake up the rumour mongers. According to TshisaLIVE, the stunner tweeted:

Peeps took to her comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on her hilarious post.

@uzethu_ commented:

"Bra sizothini. Every second reel is a pregnancy reveal. You were amazing hun."

@lovefay__ said:

"I so wish you did."

@Kholofela2 wrote:

"After the Blue Mbombo video, I saw yours and I thought you were also announcing."

@RatoJoy said:

"I was expecting a belly rub."

@ReaDaSoul added:

"I would’ve cried."

Source: Briefly News