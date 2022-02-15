Mihlali Ndamase almost broke the internet with her Valentine's Day pictures and video yesterday

The beauty influencer however took to Twitter to share that she wished she had rubbed her stomach in the video as if to announce pregnancy

Mihlali's post had Mzansi peeps thinking maybe she's dropping cryptic messages that she's pregnant

Our social media timelines were red yesterday, thanks to all the Valentine's Day posts from our favs. One celeb who did not come to play with her V-Day content is Mzansi's 'IT' girl, Mihlali Ndamase. The beauty influencer left Mzansi gasping for air with the pictures and videos she posted on her social media pages.

Mihlali Ndamase’s video has sparked a pregnancy announcement rumour: Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali posted a video of herself wearing two different ruby red gowns that left Mzansi's jaws on the floor. She event went fairytale style with the location of the video. The YouTuber did not go overboard with her makeup as she kept everything to a minimum with just a hint of red lipstick.

According to ZAlebs, the video had the rumour mill spinning after Mihlali suggested that she should have rubbed her belly in the video. She said:

"I should've rubbed my belly in that reel for that ✨shock."

Peeps were quick to point out that that was going to spark pregnancy rumours and the world was definitely going to stop.

@pholomabs wrote:

"Heeeee Mihlali? Please don't play like that."

@Yammie_Mzizi said:

"You would have broken the internet."

@Philani_njabulo noted:

"The world would have stopped."

@dineozoe also said:

"You would have sparked some rumours."

Blue Mbombo announces pregnancy, Mzansi crowns her nation’s Valentine’s Day 2022 winner: “The perfect gift”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Blue Mbombo shared a 50-second clip of herself looking breathtaking in a natural backdrop to announce that she’s expecting. The beautiful media persona cradled her stomach a few times in the video, showing that she is happy about the exciting development.

Blue also referred to the timing of her sharing her news in her Twitter caption, noting that she’d already received the best Valentine’s Day gift with her pregnancy. She wrote:

“The most perfect Valentine's gift. Thank you, Lord!”

Blue’s fans agreed that she was given the best present for Valentine’s Day so far in the comments. They even dubbed her the champion of Valentine’s Day this year.

Source: Briefly News