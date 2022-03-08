While the rest of Mzansi celebrates AKA and Nadia Nakai finding love again, Ntsiki Mazwai strongly disapproves of the relationship

The controversial celeb took to social media to share that she feels the rapper has moved on from Nellie Tembe far too quickly to have considered her a soulmate

The two musicians recently made their relationship public after months of rumours and speculations that they were an item

Ntsiki Mazwai has rained on AKA and Nadia Nakai's love parade. The two rappers have recently made their relationship public knowledge and Mazwai thinks things are moving a bit too fast considering Supa Mega used to refer to his late fiancee, Nellie Tembe as his soulmate.

Ntsiki Mazwai has called AKA out for moving on from Nellie Tembe a bit too quickly. Image: @akaworldwide, @nadianakai and @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai's recent tweets revealed that not everybody is happy for Nadia Nakai and AKA and their budding romance. The singer has made it clear that she feels the rapper should still be mourning the loss of Nellie Tembe.

ZAlebs reported that just days after Nadia and AKA made their relationship social media official, Nstiki Mazwai took to her own social media to share a little lesson on soulmates. Mazwai called the new celebrity relationship disturbing as she felt Forbes could have waited longer.

In some since-deleted tweets, Ntsiki shared some commentary on some of the things that did not sit right with her about Nellie Tembe's death. She wrote:

"At the funeral, Nelli’s siblings had to walk BEHIND the Forbes family. Barely six months had passed and how quickly their little sister was replaced…After they couldn’t walk beside her coffin. This is so deeply disturbing for me."

