A video of a dancer's Senz'umlando challenge attempt was posted on TikTok, showing him doing his version at a mall

He had no inhibitions as he burst into the umlando dance in different areas of the shopping centre, including at the entrance

Peeps on TikTok who had been exposed to different renditions of the challenge agreed that the dancer totally shut it down with his fire version

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A choreographer and influencer named Raizor Steezy posted a video of himself doing the popular Senz'umlando challenge.

The challenge began in early 2022 and quickly took social media by storm, with celebrities joining in on the craze. It involves a person turning their back to the camera while gyrating their waist to the song Senz'umlando by Toss, 9umber, Mdoover and other artists.

Raizor doing the Senzu Mlando challenge at a mall with moves that convinced peeps that he closed the challenge. Image: @Raizor_Steezy/TikTok

Source: UGC

On top of the fact that Raizor took on the challenge at such a public place, peeps on TikTok were so impressed with how he moved that they declared him the winner.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Impressed with Raizor's moves, banelesidneyshez exclaimed:

"You take the cup!"

Gomotsegang Marth is convinced that the choreographer won the challenge:

"Challenge closed."

kaeddy16 hilariously asked for a repeat:

"Can you please do it again, I was still busy looking for my eyes."

user65619301890006 rated Raizor's dance:

"This is the best so far ❤️❤️"

Mzansi family takes part in the Umlando challenge, mom steals the show, “This mom is vibes”

More and more peeps around the country took on the Umlando challenge as Briefly News reported that bringing light-hearted banter onto the social media streets was online user @danielmarven. He posted a video of a mother, daughter and son dancing to the #UmlandoChallenge.

The dance challenge has taken social media by storm and has seen peeps post videos of themselves gyrating to the amapiano track Umlando by Toss featuring Lady Du, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Slade and Sir Trill.

The Twitter post has over 3 100 views, and social media users seem very impressed. Most peeps said it was the mom who was the real show-stopper in the entertaining clip.

Source: Briefly News