Award-winning South African rapper Cassper Nyovest had his fans and followers worried when he tweeted that he was going through a lot

Many took to social media to show concern for the Amademoni rapper's well-being following the cryptic tweet

Fans were however relieved to see Cassper Nyovest posting some photos having fun in a playground

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest's fans were worried about the rapper's safety and well-being when he posted that he was not doing okay. Although Cassper's tweet was probably related to his friend and colleague Riky Rick's passing, fans were concerned.

Cassper Nyovest's fans were happy to see the rapper have some fun after he had revealed that he is not okay. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The Good For That rapper's followers were, however, relieved to see him having a light-hearted moment at a playground in Zimbabwe.

Taking to his Instagram page, Mufasa posted three images where he can be seen playing around and having some fun. Fans flooded the comments section of his post to say that they were relieved to see him in good spirits again. He captioned the post:

"Keep smiling. #RF990"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@thando.2580 wrote:

"Awu brother Don, you're awesome the way you are."

@aliciacole_rsa said:

"Looking all good on a Sunday."

@michealcholwe commented:

"U a the best nakupenda your music and am your biggest fan of Zambia Lusaka."

@senamiso._ added:

"Stay strong Mufasa."

Cassper Nyovest takes aim at peeps pushing the ‘Depression is real’ agenda: “Everything is for clout”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is one of the most talked-about celebrities on Black Twitter. The Amademoni hitmaker often trends for the wrong reasons. Peeps usually blow everything the rapper says out of proportion.

Following Riky Rick's death on 23 February, Cassper also started to trend. Fans felt that the rapper may be suffering from depression due to the bashing he gets on social media, even when he tries to do right.

For instance, Mufasa was tagged as homophobic after one of his tributes to the Boss Zonke rapper, ZAlebs reports. According to the publication, Cass shared a picture of him and Ricky and wanted to show how comfortable he was around the rapper. Many, including Mohale Motaung, bashed the rapper.

Source: Briefly News