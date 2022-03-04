Heavy K has reassured his fans that he is still alive after rumours of his passing surfaced on social media recently

Social media users thought media personality Sizwe Dhlomo was referring to the dance music producer in his cryptic tweet about another late man known as Heavy

When peeps realised that their fave was alive, they decided to have a little fun by roasting Rasta with many sharing that the artist was ready to run Heavy K into one of his infamous drawings

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Heavy K has reassured his fans that he's not dead. Rumours of his passing started doing the rounds after Sizwe Dhlomo shared a cryptic message on his timeline.

Heavy K is alive and well. Image: @heavykdrumboss

Source: Instagram

Peeps thought that the radio personality was referring to the music producer after he sent his condolences to another man only known as Heavy.

Seeing all the messages from his concerned fans, Heavy K headed to Twitter to let Mzansi know that he was still breathing.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Some social media users decided to roast Rasta when their fave confirmed that he was alive and well.

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"Drum Boss is alive."

@MODIEGI1543 said:

"Yesss! Drum Boss is alive. We are not ready to deal with the heavy hearts again."

@Mxolisixulu16v commented:

"Asbonge phela uRasta was already booked, anyways who’s this heavy? Udumengan? I’m already in I PR campaign for Rasta."

@Qiniso__Thole said:

"Rasta was already sharpening his pencils."

@colbykasongo_ wrote:

"You are not dying anytime soon you must take care of your children Baba... You are not going anywhere."

Lloyiso praised for touching performance at Riky Rick's funeral

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lloyiso has been praised for his touching performance at Riky Rick's funeral on Tuesday, 1 March. The singer had many people chopping onions on the timeline when he belted out his sad songs.

The star trended on social media following the heartfelt moment. Social media users who were streaming the funeral shared that they shed tears during the moving tribute.

The late rapper's fans took to Twitter to express how they felt when Lloyiso sang his heart out during the sad occasion. @TheThandoPhiri said:

"Wondering why this hit so hard. Listening to Lloyiso sing at the memorial, it’s just so painful. I really hope he is at peace now."

Source: Briefly News