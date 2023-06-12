A TikTok video showing a matric student taking charge of his classroom evoked curiosity online

The boy sat in front of the classroom to keep watch over them in his teacher's absence, setting a good example for the other kids

This unexpected classroom takeover by the young boy was filmed by his teacher, and social media users found the sight of the well-behaved schoolers refreshing

'Ma Shabalala' was delighted to find her students quietly studying and not acting wild when she was away from class for a few minutes. Image: @MaShabalala

A South African teacher from KwaZulu-Natal arrived to an unusual surprise when she found that one of the students had decided to take over her job since she was running late.

Despite her absence, the learners didn't see this as an opportunity to act rowdy, instead, they showed their teacher how they are disciplined learners who are dedicated to their studies.

Matric classroom takeover a welcomed surprise for KZN teacher

The Grade 12 teacher goes by the name @MaShabalala on TikTok, and this video she posted of the clever schoolboy taking over her classroom has been viewed over 217 000 times and has received over 22 000 hearts a day after going up. Making it the most engagement she has received on her account.

The boy sat on her desk reading a book, while the rest of the class followed his example, as they also sat quietly at their desks reading their textbooks, with no teacher in sight.

She captioned the picture:

"Mr Buthelezi lapha ka Grade 12C noticed I was late and took over. Ngafika kusecwaka eclassin efundisa Noveli. I went to his desk ngaba umfundi.

The future looks bright on them when you teach with a bit of discipline here and there. ❤️#TikTokTeacher #FYP #ArtistsOfTikTok"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi respects KZN teacher's matric students for being well-behaved

The video received a lot of positive comments from TikTok users, who were impressed by Mr Buthelezi’s leadership skills and the teacher's positive attitude.

Vuyelwa Gobingca:

"This used to me in high school. Today I'm a qualified teacher."

Sandi Mbazini:

"And his class for obeying and not minding the absence of the teacher (adult)."

flowers&roses:

"I always tell the younger generation that things become easier uma nibambisana. Me and my classmates had a mandate that no one will be left behind."

user9849106105448:

"That's when you know you've made it as a teacher. All the best to your learners."

SignoréKgomo1:

"God bless you for nurturing the love of education, taking care of their dreams. You are indeed called. God bless you! 'Ngaba umfundi' humbled."

Bophelo Mlombo:

"Yabona, you can not express the feeling you get when your learners do such. Congratulations, you have earned it."

