A Limpopo woman working at a school showed internet users how students rocked similar gear to their educators

The woman's video became a viral hit on TikTok, reaching nearly two million views from curious and entertained netizens

Social media users were quite impressed with the first and last students' efforts to mimic their teachers

Netizens laughed when they saw a woman's video of schoolchildren imitating their teachers. Images: @pene423

Source: TikTok

After a stressful exam period and a relaxing few weeks of school holidays, high school learners in Phalaborwa in the Limpopo province had a blast dressing up as their favourite educators.

A TikTokker named Penelope, presumably a staff member at the school, shared a viral video on her account (@pene423) of some students in their gear. The first pupil she showed was a young girl mimicking her male teacher. Standing next to the man, the girl wore formal pants, a shirt, and shoes and had a fake pot belly.

The second learner was a boy wearing a blonde wig, beanie, and a matching crop top and skirt. The teacher he parodied was not shown in the clip. Penelope left the best for last when she showed a girl wearing the exact dress as her teacher. The pair walked together as the girl imitated her laughing teacher.

Watch the video below:

Netizens impressed with learners

The viral video, slowly reaching two million views, had many people rushing to comment on how some children nailed their looks to imitate their teachers.

@car_enthusiast.rsa said to Penelope:

"First one, you’d swear it’s father and daughter."

@zwelakhemthembu13 said of the individuals in the clip:

"These people are enjoying school."

Speaking about the matching duo, @inkabi47 wrote:

"The last one is the best."

@bahlalitheresidents laughed and commented:

"The last one. I was asking myself, 'Which one is the teacher?'"

Student gives teacher crush flowers

In another story, Briefly News reported about a teacher who became a viral hit after her student surprised her while she was having a lesson.

A TikTok video by @hopeful.hope79 shows the teacher standing before her class when one of her students snuck up behind her and went down on his knees. He presented her with flowers, and all the children were swooning.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News