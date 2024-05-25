In a Tiktok video, a teacher became a viral hit after her student surprised her while she was having a lesson

Online users could not stop raving about the teacher after they saw how much one of her students admired her

The educator and her bold students became a viral hit as they amassed over 1 million views on the TikTok post

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A teacher on TikTok was the talk of the moment. The lady had a wholesome interaction with her students.

A TikTok video shows a student giving his teacher crush some flowers, and people were amused. Image: @hopeful.hope79

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman and her student received thousands of likes. And it is commented on the teacher's interaction with her class.

Student confesses crush to teacher

A TikTok video by @hopeful.hope79 shows the teacher standing before her class when one of her students snuck up behind her and went down on his knees. He presented her with flowers, and all the children were swooning. Watch the video below:

SA teacher amuses SA

Many people thought the teacher must have something special. People commented on the video, reminiscing about the crushes they had on teachers when they were in school.

thapelomotlokoa commented:

"I wrote mine a love letter and she called me ka break ka staff room full of other teachers and made me read the damn letter….my life has never been the same after that."

Tumelo Malete shared:

"Reminds me of this teacher I used to have crush on in high school , I would inbox her on Facebook & be so scared in class that she'd expose me."

kells961 said:

"Game is game."

JudoDaFreak gushed:

"If we had beautiful teachers back in our days. We were gonna do the same, problem it was no Mrs Vanzyl."

Wayne Jordan added:

"Honestly speaking I would ask even after hours studying at your house."

Mr Exx joked:

"Ncooo so cute! why not give him a hug?"

Teacher's innovative maths lesson impressed Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman's teaching methods have South Africans invested in a now-viral TikTok video.

The footage shared by @gem_kidd on the video platform shows the young lady teaching her students maths. The woman shared the block methods with her learners and explained them step by step. The video of the teacher captured the attention of people online and left many with mixed reactions.

The video of the teacher generated over 550K views, thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform. Many people loved the woman's teaching technique, while others thought it was too "complicated" for young learners.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News