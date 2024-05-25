A woman was giving a presentation when she got the biggest surprise as people walked into the building

Online users were touched by the woman whose sweet family came to celebrate her achievements

A woman in a TikTok video showed people how much her family loves her. In a video, she was in work mode when her family showed up.

TikTok video shows a woman whose family surprised her at work. Image: @amokuhlesikhwatsha

The video of the woman and her mom received more than 120,000 likes. Many peeps were touched, and the video garnered over a million views.

Woman's family surprises her at work

In a TikTok video, @amokuhlesikhwatsha was doing a presentation when her family came into the venue unexpectedly. She received a hug from her beloved mother, and other family members, and she burst into tears. Watch the video below:

South Africa inspired by woman

Many people thought that the lady and her family were sweet. Netizens commented on how touching a video was. Peeps raved about the close-knit family and were envious. Read the comments from netizens below:

Charles Jr said:

"This is me when I get to heaven."

@Nandi_M gushed:

"Who else watched it more than twice."

SonBossy was moved:

"That mamam hit deep yoh."

Ziphilele Molokodi gushed:

"The presence of a mom guys."

Intandokazi ka mashamase added:

"I wish my mom was still alive, you're blessed sis."

Woman gives heartfelt tribute to parents, SA claps

Briefly News previously reported that a young South African woman took to social media to express her gratitude towards her parents for their endless sacrifices.

The footage shared by @yand.iiie on the video platform shows the young lady with her parents standing together while taking a photo. The woman said that her parents "sacrificed" their money, which was meant to purchase a house, to pay her high school fees for her to matriculate.

She went on to state that her parents sacrificed more for her to further her studies at university so she could be the first graduate in the family.

