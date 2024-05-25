An older woman in a TikTok video became a viral hit when she shared a hilarious story about a lesbian she met

The lady had an interesting experience with another woman who was interested in her romantically

The TikTok video of the woman relaying the story to her queer daughter left many people in stitches

An older woman in a TikTok video told her daughter about an interesting experience she had with a lesbian woman. In the clip, the mom made her daughter laugh as she explained her run-in.

A TikTok video shows an older woman sharing that a lesbian lady got her number. Image: @monde308

Source: TikTok

Online users were thoroughly amused by the video of the woman. The video of the mother and daughter received thousands of likes.

Woman's mom flattered by lesbian

A TikTok video by @monde308 shows her mom telling the story about her encounter with a lesbian lady. The mom said a woman chatted her up and that she got her number. Watch the video below:

South Africa amused by hilarious mom

Many people commented that they thought the mother enjoyed attention from the lesbian woman. Netizens commented that she might be open to dating a woman as she looked like she was blushing. Read comments from peeps below:

xaviertimo said:

"Nna I don't blame motho wa teng. Mama looks good."

Tshepiso-k Matshepo commented:

"Your mum got you a stepmother."

Pearl. M wrote:

"Yoh I’ll faint if my mom narrate this."

katlegophele1 added:

"She shouldn’t have gave her , di number moes."

Ash | Chaotic Video Journal joked:

"This is kinda cute because she’s low key blushing."

latifah Lee Shang laughed:

"'Fingers have nails, she’s gonna hurt me', is that what she said?"

