Older Woman Approached by Lesbian Shares Excitement With Daughter in TikTok Video
- An older woman in a TikTok video became a viral hit when she shared a hilarious story about a lesbian she met
- The lady had an interesting experience with another woman who was interested in her romantically
- The TikTok video of the woman relaying the story to her queer daughter left many people in stitches
An older woman in a TikTok video told her daughter about an interesting experience she had with a lesbian woman. In the clip, the mom made her daughter laugh as she explained her run-in.
Online users were thoroughly amused by the video of the woman. The video of the mother and daughter received thousands of likes.
Woman's mom flattered by lesbian
A TikTok video by @monde308 shows her mom telling the story about her encounter with a lesbian lady. The mom said a woman chatted her up and that she got her number. Watch the video below:
South Africa amused by hilarious mom
Many people commented that they thought the mother enjoyed attention from the lesbian woman. Netizens commented that she might be open to dating a woman as she looked like she was blushing. Read comments from peeps below:
xaviertimo said:
"Nna I don't blame motho wa teng. Mama looks good."
Tshepiso-k Matshepo commented:
"Your mum got you a stepmother."
Pearl. M wrote:
"Yoh I’ll faint if my mom narrate this."
katlegophele1 added:
"She shouldn’t have gave her , di number moes."
Ash | Chaotic Video Journal joked:
"This is kinda cute because she’s low key blushing."
latifah Lee Shang laughed:
"'Fingers have nails, she’s gonna hurt me', is that what she said?"
