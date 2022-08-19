One female truck driver is tired of people saying that she is not a ‘real’ trucker because of her gender

Instagram user china. trap made a hilarious video poking fun at people who continually question her professionally

The good sis wore a fake beard and belly and left netizens in stitches as she depicted the behaviours of a ‘typical’ truck driver

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

One gorgeous female truck driver is setting social media ablaze with a hilarious video where she poked fun at folks who say she's not a ‘real’ trucker.

Female trucker, @china.trap is setting fire to social media with her hilarious video. Image: china.trap/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The babe wanted to prove that women can do anything they set their minds to and that it is not necessary to look or act a certain way to undertake specific professions.

In the viral clip, Instagram user, china.trap quotes someone who said that she doesn’t resemble typical trucker, looking confused and offended at the remark.

The lovely lady's clip was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"This better?"

The good sis then donned a beard, fake big belly, and fake cigarette to try and depict the ‘typical’ male trucker behaviour that people who judge her profession likely expect.

The stunner’s clip had online folks howling, with many netizens commenting how spot-on she was with her portrayal of a male truck driver.

Let’s take a peek at some of the funniest comments:

Truckerrdoll said:

“Sir, zip them pants up.”

Mrslizb_ couldn’t stop laughing:

“Omg, girl! This is too funny.”

Eggie._24 wrote:

“It's the open zipper that does it for me. That’s so true.”

Nick20riginal is so gone:

“Almost made me throw my phone. We don’t all look like that. Dead.”

Lyndoesartstuff reacted:

“You kind of look like my late uncle when you put on the ‘real trucker look’. I’m crying.”

21-year-old female Mzansi truck driver trends on social media, people are loving her career passion

In a related story, Briefly News also wrote about Omphemetse Seema, a 21-year-old female truck driver in Mzansi whose passion has left many inspired.

Social media user @mafizzy_jhb shared Omphemetse’s story online, asking peeps to show her some love. Mzansi people flooded the comment section with kind messages, letting the young female truck driver know what an inspiration she is.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News