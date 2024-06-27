Two dancing queens wowed Mzansi with their sweet moves at a KFC restaurant

The duo shares a thread of their cool videos on TikTok, where they’ve built their stardom

The popular girls reached out to KFC for sponsorship as they are regular customers of the joint

The girls’ dancing is undeniably incredible, and every video has over 10,000 views, with their highest being over 27 million views.

Two high school besties liven up a KFC joint by busting sweet moves. Image: @jadey_rsa

Source: TikTok

Two Mzansi high school girls do not need to try too much to wow the country, as they are dancing prodigies. The two girls show off their dancing at every chance they get.

Mzansi’s KFC dancing queens

Eunice and Jadey hop on every TikTok dancing challenge and expectedly smash it. The duo has built a strong fanbase that is always excited for a new video to drop.

Jadey, who posted the KFC sponsorship video, captioned it:

“@KFC South Africa sponser SA’s favourite duo - we are regulars I promise."

Watch the video below:

KFC appreciates Mzansi’s dancing duo

After mentioning that they are KFC’s regulars, the restaurant commented on their recent clip, saying:

“I’m here for this.”

Netizens were, too, amazed by their cool moves and commented:

@Enhlemade a clever joke:

"Yesss wena First Additional Language."

@Tebogo Gura was impressed by the moves:

"White Girl has rhythm bafwethu."

@defnot.Nomhle said what we were all thinking:

"Please don’t stop being friends."

@RewoniaJacobs answered a question

"It became fancy when we started adding 2 for hope."

@shouldbelloyd approved of the sweet moves:

"Okay she’s invited to the cookout."

@risha Gold is at peace with the happiness ant talents of the duo:

"Nothing makes me happy like seeing kids be kids, just being happy and safe."

Mzansi stays ready to dance

