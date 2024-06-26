Ghost Hlubi has proven to be a “go big or go home” kind of guy as he surprised his on-and-off girlfriend Seemah with a bouquet of roses

The boyfriend of the year managed to wrap the roses in R100 notes for his famous girlfriend’s 23rd birthday

Some netizens were sceptical about Ghost Hlubi’s motives since the pair had broken up before and things were a bit messy between the two

Ghost Hlubi showers his on-and-off girlfriend, Seemah, with gifts for her birthday.

Ghost Hlubi and Seemah are one of TikTok‘s most famous Mzansi couple. The two have broken up before, but this time, they’re doing all they can to prove to social media after rekindling that their relationship is now more vital than ever.

Forever thina: TikTok couple addition

The pair create funny skits together for social media and also participate in relationship content that is loved by many on TikTok. For his girlfriend‘s birthday, Ghost Hlubi showed off his wallet just a little bit by wrapping a bouquet of roses in R100 notes.

Seema was singing excitedly, picking out the R100 notes from every wrapped Rose and approving the fulfilling 23rd birthday gift.

Mzansi’s young love

There is nothing as refreshing and as equally heart-wrenching as young love. This author does not mean to be the sour grape amongst the sweet, but young love often crashes before riding into the sunset.

Ghost Hlubi and Seemah proved this to be true when they broke up earlier in the year. Their relationship revealed a sticky mess on social media, causing quite the stir. After rekindling the popular relationship, the pair has been feeding social media with entertaining skits and relationship content.

The two now seem to be coexisting on civil grounds and celebrate their relationship loudly as they were before the drama, Ghost Hlubi even showered his precious girlfriend with with what she joked to be 500,000 rands in cash for her birthday. Netizens had a couple of words to say in the comment section after seeing the luxurious post:

@lebogang_fanampe noticed something abouth the girlfriend:

"Seemah is already independent at such a young age wow."

@realbadman.nn saw wedding bells already:

"The only thing left now is the wedding."

Mzansi women have romantic partners

Briefly News also reported that a man decided to surprise his girlfriend with a black shoulder-length wig, sharing the video on TikTok. The woman could not contain her excitement for the gift she found lying on her bed.

Social media users loved the man's kind gesture and the woman's appreciativeness towards the little gift. The young man instructs his girlfriend to go to their bedroom, who screams in surprise after she spots what lies on the bed. In shock and unable to contain her excitement, she double-checks if the wig now belongs to her. The video ends with the woman planting a kiss on her partner's cheek.

