On Monday, 5 January 2025, social media influencer Munaka Muthambi announced that she broke up with her white boyfriend

Munaka had kept the relationship under wraps but decided to go public with photos and a heartfelt post

Her announcement drew mixed reactions; some mocked her for posting about a private relationship, while others sympathised with her

Munaka Muthambi shared why she broke up with her white boyfriend. Image: mooo.nakaa

Social media influencer and podcaster Munaka Muthambi took to her Instagram account and announced that she had broken up with her white boyfriend.

The reality TV star, who previously dominated headlines for advertising the controversial Russia Alabuga program, also shared why she and her white boyfriend broke up.

Munaka Muthambi reveals why she broke up with white boyfriend

Munaka kept her relationship under wraps, and in her post confirming the breakup, she shared why she decided to go public with the news. Munaka shared photos of her time with her now ex-boyfriend, whom she described as the best man she had ever dated. The wording in the post suggested that she was celebrating the relationship.

“Didn’t want to post this, then I remembered I have free will. God knows I loved this man. We broke up 2 months ago 💔 Thank you for loving me. To be loved is to be seen, and I was seen. This is the most honest, healthiest and loving relationship I’ve ever been in. Thanks for loving every part of me,” Munaka wrote.

The former Piano Pulse co-host confirmed that they broke up against their own will. The post was captioned:

“Hate that we didn’t break up because we weren’t happy, but rather for circumstances beyond our control. If it’s meant to be, it’ll be. Ti amo lala ❤️”

Mzansi reacts after Munaka Muthambi confirms breakup

Munaka’s announcement caught the attention of controversial gossip monger Musa Khawula, who shared the news on his official X (Twitter) account. The post was captioned:

“Munaka Muthambi reveals that she has broken up with her unknown white boyfriend.”

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some mocked Munaka for announcing her breakup when she kept her relationship private, others sympathised with her. Some suggested that she was faking a breakup for clout like Ghost Hlubi and Seemah.

Here are some of the comments:

@tshianki asked:

“Oh sana, why is it that when girlies break up with white gents, they post them 😭🤣 Even this one from my township did exactly what Munaka did.”

@Noma99177 alleged:

“They fake breakups this ones, they learnt it from Ghost Hlubi, when they want some attention, nyana.”

@Sisa_Magwaza asked:

“Was there a need for the announcement?”

@madam_speaker2 remarked:

“Munaka likes telling us about her life, while we don’t care.”

@Letlamoreng_ questioned:

“Yoh, I thought she was officially launching him🤣 influencers are weird. Why not post him when she was still in a relationship with him?”

@Madfrank86 asked:

“Who?”

