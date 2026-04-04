SAPS plans to commence body-worn camera rollout after nearly a decade of delays

The initial deployment is estimated at R14 million, covering pilot and data management integration

Modernisation efforts will enhance crime-fighting technology and infrastructure across South Africa

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Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia indicated that the procurement process is at the contracting stage. Image: Centralnews/X

Source: Getty Images

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is expected to begin the first phase of its long-planned body-worn camera rollout in the new financial year, following nearly a decade of delays since the project was first proposed in 2019.

R14 million for initial deployment

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia indicated that the procurement process is at the contracting stage, with an estimated cost of R14 million for initial deployment. The rollout will cover pilot deployment, integration with existing systems, and the establishment of secure data management. Parliamentary questions from Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Ian Cameron revealed that no body-worn or in-vehicle dash cameras have yet been procured or installed in the Western Cape. Cachalia said that SAPS' previous application for a deviation to fast-track the bid had been denied, and the tender will now be advertised through the State Information Technology Agency (SITA).

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The initiative, first announced in 2019 under former Police Minister Bheki Cele, aims to gradually equip officers with body-worn cameras to strengthen accountability and operational efficiency. A request for information in 2021 helped SAPS refine the specifications, which were intended for final approval later that year. In November 2024, suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu confirmed that the rollout would start in 2025/26 after testing various technology solutions, with plans to acquire 100 cameras annually. Each unit is estimated to cost around R28,818, with the overall budget depending on available funding.

SAPS plans to modernise its infrastructure and deploy new technologies. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Twitter

CCTV installations in the Western Cape limited to police stations

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has already implemented body-worn cameras and drones since 2025. Cachalia noted that CCTV installations in the Western Cape over the past three financial years have been limited to police stations, rather than high-crime areas.

SAPS plans to modernise its infrastructure and deploy new technologies, including cameras, across different units over the 2025/26 to 2027/28 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework, as part of efforts to improve crime-fighting capabilities nationwide.

SAPS and SANDF chiefs outline crime-fighting strategy in Pretoria briefing

Briefly News also reported that National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and SANDF Chief Rudzani Maphwanya have announced a bold new strategy to tackle South Africa’s most violent crime hotspots.

Speaking at a joint media briefing in Pretoria, the two leaders outlined the deployment of soldiers alongside police in a coordinated effort to restore safety and stability in provinces plagued by gang violence, illegal mining syndicates, and organised crime. Masemola says the military deployment will allow police units to intensify investigations while soldiers help stabilise affected communities.

Source: Briefly News