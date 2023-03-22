A beautiful lady has taken to social media to cry out after her boyfriend called it quits on their relationship in a shocking manner

Shedding tears bitterly, the lady revealed that she sponsored him overseas with all her savings, only for him to change after a month

Her heartbreaking video went viral on social media as netizens encouraged her with kind words

A beautiful lady identified as Anjie wept bitterly after her relationship hit the rocks following her boyfriend's migration overseas.

A heartbroken Anjie rhetorically asked netizens via a TikTok video if that was how men behave.

Anjie said she used all her savings to sponsor him. Photo Credit: @anjie_1

The young lady said she sponsored her lover's overseas migration with all her savings only to be blocked by him a month after he got to his destination.

She added that he blocked her after sending her a breakup message. The lady could not control her emotions.

Anjie's sad clip had netizens sympathising with her.

Social media reactions

Adriannamalik said:

"Don’t blame yourself, there is nothing wrong in what you have done. God will replenish your pocket."

rghoto said:

"My sister don't worry God will see you through this difficult moment don't care what anyone else says to you you are going to come up again."

timileyinobalade1 said:

"Pelu gbogbo rogbodiyan yi but wait oo if na man now him no go cry oo it is well Him wey go na him go come back."

Adenike Adeoye98 said:

"You dey ask is this how men do?

"Omo iya mi,seh naa ur first date b this,, you don chop break fast b that o,take."

successful 44 said:

"After everything way we Dey do for this app u still go Dey trust mansorry oh."

Omooba said:

"I've never see what can make me sponsor husband or boyfriend for me to do that I will rather sponsor my brother,husband and boyfriend ke pare."

Mzansi mother of 2 re-starts after abuse from partner and family, South Africans inspired by her strength and courage

In other news, Briefly News reported that starting over from scratch can be a daunting task for anyone, but Valencia Queens had no other choice.

The mother of two shared pictures of the room she had decorated on her own. Valencia uploaded the photos to the Make Your Bedroom Beautiful with Thembi's Linen Facebook group.

The young woman stated that after being in a bad relationship with her partner and her family, the group motivated her to start afresh.

