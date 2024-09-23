Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena recently turned 32 years old as she marked her birthday on Sunday

Pearl Thusi penned a sweet birthday message to the rapper and shared some cute throwback photos of one another

Pearl Thusi showed up for her friend Nomuzi Mabena on her special day. The South African rapper had just turned 32, and Pearl made sure to show her lots of love.

Pearl Thusi celebrated Nomuzi Mabena on her 32nd birthday. Images: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Pearl posts throwback snaps with Moozlie

Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena celebrated her 32nd birthday on Sunday, 22 September. One of the people who showed her love was Pearl Thusi, who posted several throwback pics and a sweet letter.

"I love this girl. Happy birthday Momma!!!! Thank you for being the incredible spirit you are. Not demure but very mindful and very cutesy!!! This country doesn’t deserve you, a powerhouse of style and creativity. An endless love for God and so generous with her time. To many more years of these type and better moments together!"

Returning the love, Moozlie said:

"The fact that you’ve loved me for 12 years will never not blow my mind. You are so special to me. And I love you so much🫶🏾✨"

Check out the cute pictures below:

SA celebrates Nomuzi on her birthday

Mzansi joined Pearl Thusi in celebrating Moozlie, and they shared words that made her day extra special

hairbyhloni's said:

"Baby girl, may you stay gorgeous as you are just beautiful. You lovely wena."

Kootenay replied:

"Moozlie, Happy birthday to you. I hope you are having a fabulous one. Enjoy, and God Bless you."

eloidhim added:

Happy Birthday Skhanda Queen see many more blessed years. She’s good peoples ❤️"

michellemodika said:

"What a lovely human she is. I like her voice overs."

maarh_nyaks wished:

"Moozlie is a loving person ❤️ and she is loved❤️Happy birthday to her."

ophadiletgofhamodimo said:

"Happy birthday to you, Mooz Mooz. May you grow deeper into your greatness in mind, body and soul. May your abundance increase deeply and may you celebrate in greatness, ignite the power within you as you light those candles. And you blow out the old as you blow the candles to welcome a new chapter of your life with a new number...as a lady's age is special and so are the moments she shares with her special friends🤍🫂Pearl Thusi you are an amazing friend.🔥🔥❤️"

