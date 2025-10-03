Nicki Minaj recently sent a heartfelt shoutout to her South African supporters on social media

This was after the rapper learned that her projects had reached major milestones in the country, and she celebrated the news online

South African Barbz took to social media to plead with their fave to return to Mzansi for another performance

Rapper Nicki Minaj expressed her appreciation for her South African supporters. Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Source: Getty Images

Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj sent a shoutout to her South African Barbz after they helped her albums climb up the streaming charts.

According to one of her fan pages, NM_SouthAfrica, five of the Super Bass hitmaker's projects have reached individual milestones on iTunes' albums chart across all genres.

The page notes that Nicki's third studio album, The Pinkprint, has reached number two on the coveted chart, with her fourth album, Queen, taking the number four spot.

Meanwhile, 2023's Pink Friday 2, Pink Friday (The complete edition), and her mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty (Remastered) each earned the 12th, 128th and 174th spots, respectively.

Reacting to the news on 3 October 2023 was Minaj with a heartfelt shoutout to her South African supporters:

"South African Barbz >>>>>>>>"

Nicki Minaj acknowledged her South African Barbz after reaching a streaming milestone. Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Barbz is the name given to Nicki Minaj's devoted fans. The name originated from Minaj's alter ego, Harajuku Barbie, and was eventually adopted by her followers of all genders.

The name also accommodates male fans, to which South African musicians Sjava and JazziQ have come out as proud Barbz.

Her post generated thousands of impressions, from likes to comments, and the Mzansi Barbz did not waste time, flooding the comments section to praise their queen.

See Nicki Minaj's post below:

South African Barbz react to Nicki Minaj's post

Taking advantage of the spotlight, Mzansi fans are pleading with Nicki to consider performing in South Africa again.

The rapper last went to Mzansi in March 2016 for her Pinkprint Tour, performing in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town, and her supporters are hoping to see her again. Read their requests below:

DeenickJ said:

"I'm gonna need all the South African Barbz to tag @NICKIMINAJ so she can consider coming here next year, we need it."

PatienceMolefe4 asked:

"Girl, I’m not convinced. When are you coming?"

MandY_PlainJane wrote:

"Show us it's real and come through next year."

NM_Female_Weezy pleaded:

"Nikiwe, I've been crying in your comments for months now. When are you coming to South Africa, Mama?"

6uhle also asked:

"So why don't you come here then?"

Fans pleaded with Nicki Minaj to return to South Africa. Image: James Devaney/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

AyndaMthimkhulu suggested:

"Great, now come visit us in South Africa during your next tour."

prettygirlxclub posted:

"So, when are you coming? Our stadium is WAITING FOR YOU."

LitSego added:

"If you really mean it, you’ll come next year, btw."

RefilweSeboko was curious:

"Is this a sign? Are you coming?"

Zeezy_K_ responded:

"2016 was a long time ago. I need to see you again!"

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B exchange heated messages

In more Nicki Minaj updates, Briefly News shared the rapper's heated messages with her rival Cardi B.

The two reignited their years-long feud on social media, and their exchange soon turned ugly over the course of several days as they began insulting each other's children.

