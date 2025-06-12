Trinidadian rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj recently showed love to her South African fans

This was after she discovered that her song Banned From NO (Remix) with Lil Wayne was number one on iTunes South Africa

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reaction to Nicki Minaj's shoutout to her Mzansi fans

Nicki Minaj showed love to her Mzansi fans. Image: James Devaney and Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

One thing about the multi-award-winning Trinidadian rapper and songwriter Nicki Minaj is that she will always show love to her fans, and this time, it was her South African followers she showed love to.

Recently, the Anaconda hitmaker did a shoutout on X (formerly Twitter) to fans in Mzansi after finding out that her recent song with Lil Wayne, Banned From NO (Remix) was number one on the iTunes South Africa charts.

She also fired shots at Jay-Z when she joined Lil Wayne on stage at the 2025 BET Awards to perform the remix of Banned From NO.

She wrote:

"If it’s 1️⃣ thing my South African Barbz gon do it’s show TF out! Love you 🎀🫶🏽 🇿🇦."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Nicki Minaj's shoutout

Shortly after Nicki shared the shoutout to her South African fans, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@erion_jordan said:

"They deserve a tour date Queen."

@Yoniem5 wrote:

"We love you so much, and the day you decide to do a stadium tour, trust and believe South African barbz would fill up FNB stadium."

@AyndaMthimkhulu responded:

"You already know what South Africa wants."

@Drndarsky replied:

"@NICKIMINAJ, I hope you know that you are the ONLY International Artist, I know, since 2016, that had a full tour in Mzansi sold out in all our Major cities! JHB. CPT. PE and Durban. Leaving nobody out. Usually internationals stay at FNB Stadium for one or two nights and leave us! But you picked all our major cities for a sold-out win."

@StraightupGal commented:

"South Africa is ready to roll out the red carpet for you queen. You ain't never truly loved until you get some South African love."

Nicki Minaj's South African fans reacted to her shoutout. Image: Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A look at Nicki Minaj's dating history

For many years, Nicki Minaj's love life has always been what netizens were curious about, and a lot of rumours have also ignited about who she has been in a relationship with.

Briefly News previously listed 3 men who were allegedly in a relationship with the rapper

Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty (2018 to date)

The Anaconda rapper and Kenneth Petty met as teenagers in Queens, New York, and briefly dated while attending LaGuardia High School. They reconnected in December 2018, and the rapper made their relationship Instagram official during her 36th birthday celebrations.

Lewis Hamilton (2018)

Nicki Minaj and Lewis Hamilton were rumoured to be a couple in September 2018 after attending a New York Fashion Week event. They also vacationed in Dubai, where they were seen riding an ATV bike.

Meek Mill (2015-2016)

Meek Mill started showing interest in Nicki Minaj in 2010 with social media posts. They later worked together on several projects but shut down romance rumours, saying they were friends.

In early 2015, the rappers started showing PDAs and posting each other on social media. Their relationship began to fall apart towards the end of 2016 when Meek Mill started posting cryptic posts. Minaj confirmed the breakup in a January 2017 post on X (Twitter).

