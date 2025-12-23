POPCRU calls for community-police cooperation after Bekkersdal tavern shooting that left nine dead

The union says the attack highlights the growing threat of organised violent crime, especially in poor communities, and has urged government to strengthen intelligence units

Residents express fear and mistrust of police, demanding faster responses to rising crime

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) has called for stronger unity between police and communities following the mass shooting at a tavern in Bekkersdal, West Rand, on 21 December 2025.

According to EWN, the union also urged government to better capacitate intelligence and investigative units in order to effectively combat organised crime.

POPCRU responds to tragic shooting

POPCRU spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said the incident highlights the deepening crisis of violent crime, particularly affecting poor and working-class communities.

“This tragedy follows closely on another violent incident earlier this month, once again exposing the growing crisis of violent crime confronting our communities, especially the working class and the poor,

“The random nature of the attack and the use of multiple firearms underscores the organised and predatory character of criminal networks operating within our communities,” Mamabolo said.

The union further called for improved working conditions and better protective equipment for police officers, noting that members risk their lives daily to protect the public.

The Bekkersdal tavern shooting

Nine people were killed and ten others injured when unknown assailants opened fire at KwaNoxolo Tavern in the Tambo section of Bekkersdal on Sunday, 21 December 2025.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said approximately 12 gunmen arrived at the tavern in a combi and a silver sedan before firing indiscriminately at patrons inside the venue. Some victims were reportedly shot in the street while attempting to flee the scene.

The motive for the attack remains unknown, and police investigations are ongoing.

Bekkersdal Community lives in fear

Briefly News reported that residents of Bekkersdal are living in constant fear following the deadly shooting that left nine people dead and others fighting for their lives.

According to eNCA, Some community members have blamed the police for slow response times. One resident alleged witnessing police officers accepting bribes, which has made residents reluctant to act as whistleblowers out of fear that they may be exposed to criminals.The resident called on police to take decisive action and work more closely with the community to combat crime.

Community says shooting is linked to illegal mining

Residents in Bekkersdal have spoken out following the mass shooting, saying violence in the community is an ongoing battle. Community members have pointed to illegal mining as a key driver of the violence, arguing that clashes between rival mining groups are spilling into residential areas, with ordinary residents paying the price. They also expressed frustration over the lack of police presence and called for stronger intervention, including the possible deployment of the South African National Defence Force.

In a related incident earlier this month, 12 people were killed and 14 others injured in a shooting at Saulsville Hostel in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, on 6 December 2025. Among the victims was a three-year-old child. Gauteng SAPS, working alongside Limpopo police, later arrested a 32-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting.

